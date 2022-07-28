Netflix Just Dropped The First Trailer For The Marilyn Monroe Drama “Blonde” And Honestly, Ana De Armas’ Resemblance Is Uncanny

“Marilyn Monroe only exists on the screen.”
Netflix just dropped the first trailer for their Marilyn Monroe drama, Blonde — and I think they completely nailed it.
The upcoming film, based on the bestselling novel of the same name, stars Ana de Armas as the iconic entertainer.
It’s set to explore the life of the Hollywood icon “from her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements.”
But based on the new trailer, Blonde doesn’t just simply recount the events of Marilyn’s life — it imagines her unknown complex and tragic life behind the scenes.
Not only did Ana perfect Marilyn’s appearance and mannerisms for the film, but the crew also helped masterfully recreate personal moments and movie scenes from Marilyn’s career.
“I read Joyce’s novel, studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films — anything I could get my hands on. Every scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We’d pore over every detail in the photo and debate what was happening in it,” Ana shared with Netflix Queue.
Ana added, “The first question was always, ‘What was Norma Jeane feeling here?’ We wanted to tell the human side of her story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible.”
That idea is exactly what’s shared in the trailer, as Marilyn sits down with Joe DiMaggio, played by Bobby Cannavale, and pours her heart out about the pressures of her career.
“I know you’re supposed to get used to it, but I just can’t. I’ve played Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe. I can’t face doing another scene with Marilyn Monroe,” she shares.
She continues, “Marilyn doesn’t exist. When I come out of my dressing room, I’m Norma Jeane. I’m still her when the camera’s rolling. Marilyn Monroe only exists on the screen.”
