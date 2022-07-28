NHS Prescriptions: List of DWP benefits that qualify for help with medication costs

As the cost of living crisis continues, many families will be looking for ways to cut costs. People claiming benefits from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) are reminded that they may be entitled to free prescriptions.
Each prescription costs £9.35. This can all add up if people are claiming many prescriptions each month.
However, nearly 90 percent of the population qualify for free prescriptions.
Which DWP benefits qualify for free prescriptions?
People are entitled to free NHS prescriptions if the annual family income used to work out tax credits is £15,276 or less and they receive either:
- Child Tax Credit
- Working Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit paid together
- Working Tax Credit including a disability element.
Some Universal Credit claimants also qualify for this help towards prescription costs.
Typically, applicants who earn £435 or less, or £935 if they have responsibility for a child, should be entitled to free prescriptions.
On the Government website, it states that Britons are also entitled to free prescriptions if they or their partner (including civil partner) receive, or they’re under the age of 20 and the dependant of someone receiving:
- Income Support
- Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance
- Pension Credit Guarantee Credit
- Universal Credit, if meeting the criteria.
There’s a simple way to find out if one is eligible for free NHS prescriptions and any help with other NHS costs.
People are encouraged to use the eligibility checker on the NHS website.
Britons on low income may also be eligible to receive financial help through the NHS Low Income Scheme.
To apply for an HC2 certificate, people need to complete form HC1, which is available from Jobcentre Plus offices or most NHS hospitals.
People might also be able to get an HC1 form from their doctor, dentist or optician.
HC1 forms can be requested by calling 0300 123 0849.
People qualify for a full help HC2 certificate (which includes free NHS prescriptions) if their income is less than or equal to their requirements, or their income is greater than their requirements by no more than half the current English prescription charge.
Certificates are usually valid for between six months and five years, depending on one’s circumstances.
Britons with certain medical conditions can also get free NHS prescriptions.
Medical conditions include:
- Cancer
- Diabetes
- Epilepsy
- Hypoparathyroidism.
Britons can find the full list on the NHS website.
Medical exemption certificates are credit-card-size cards.
People can apply for a medical exemption certificate by asking their doctor for an FP92A form.
The GP will sign the form to confirm that their statement is correct.
