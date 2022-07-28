NMI tennis team to compete in Pacific Nations Cup

The NMI National Tennis Team will leave this Saturday to compete in the Pacific Nations Cup which will be held in Lautoka, Fiji. The top 64 players from the islands of the Pacific Oceania will participate in this event sponsored by the International Tennis Federation. Thanks to major donors Paradise Dental Spa and the Saipan Rotary Club, the NMI tennis players raised $6,500 for their trip to Fiji. For their part, Paradise Dental Spa and the Saipan Rotary Club are thrilled to have been able to support the NMI’s tennis players. Photo shows Paradise Dental Spa staff and Rotary Club of Saipan officials with members of the NMI national tennis team that will compete in Fiji.