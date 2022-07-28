Outrage as Turkish football fans chant ‘Vladimir Putin’ in match against Ukraine team





The players yesterday faced up to their Turkish rivals in Fenerbahce. But when Turkey fans began chanting ‘Vladimir Putin’, the match turned sour and it has been widely condemned.

Sports journalist Nico Cantor described the chant as “absolutely tasteless”. He shared video footage of the match, prompting many others to express their anger. @nb538twitt wrote: “This bad influence would take at least 10 years to forgotten and sincerely hope it won’t give domino effect to other Turkish teams in Europe.” @adamsfantasy added: “Some people have the freedom to be stupid.”

Some uses mocked Fenerbahce for losing the UEFA Champions League match 2-1 to Dynamo Kyiv. @betulkh wrote of the event that "this is embarrassing!". Turkish journalist İbrahim Karataş said: "fanatism makes you evil". Other users stressed, however, that the chant was not intended to show a backing for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It is understood the "Putin" chant was prompted after the Dynamo Kyiv player imitated the logo of Fenerbahce's arch-rivals Besiktas.

It is understood the “Putin” chant was prompted after the Dynamo Kyiv player imitated the logo of Fenerbahce’s arch-rivals Besiktas. Fenerbahce condemned the chants in a statement. In a statement, it said: “[Chants] in the match, heard from a part of the stands after the opposing team’s goal does not represent our club, does not in any way reflect the institutional status of our club.

“We are making this statement against a discourse that does not reflect. “We once again conveyed our message through all our official channels. “We want to emphasise: War; It’s not bravery, it’s cowardice! No war.”