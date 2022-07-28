Sapporo City Selects Nutanix Cloud Clusters On AWS – First Hybrid Cloud Environment By A Local Government In Japan

Sapporo’s Use of Nutanix Cloud Clusters
to Establish Hybrid Cloud Environment Follows The
Modernisation of Its Datacentre Using Nutanix’s
Hyper-converged Infrastructure
Solution
TOKYO – July 28 , 2022
– Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid
multicloud computing, and its partner iret (Headquarters:
Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Mitsumasa Iwanaga), today
announced that the City of Sapporo (Mayor: Katsuhiro
Akimoto) has deployed Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on Amazon
Web Services and selected Nutanix Flow Network Security to
create the first hybrid cloud environment used by a local
government in Japan.
Sapporo is the largest
ordinance-designated city in Hokkaido with approximately
1.96 million people. It combines the functions of an urban
city including buildings and residences with those of a
natural city in the suburbs. The “Sapporo ICT Utilisation
Strategy” was developed to help it to solve the issues it
faces, promoting the elimination of labour shortages,
productivity improvement and sustainable urban development
through the active use of ICT.
The city first used a
hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solution from Nutanix
to modernise and improve the efficiency of its on-premises
datacentre. Later, the need to renew its infrastructure
while keeping costs down, as well as disaster preparedness
and other considerations, made rapid procurement of flexible
IT resources a challenge. By selecting NC2 on AWS, it was
able to create a hybrid cloud environment, including its
modern datacentre, that will enable it to scale-up its IT,
as needed, without significant expenditure.
NC2 on AWS
has reduced Sapporo City’s IT complexity and operational
burdens because it enables applications to be managed
on-premises and in the cloud, on Amazon EC2 bare metal
infrastructure, using a single interface. This also resulted
in Sapporo City’s smooth deployment without the impact
that could have been caused by delivery delays if additional
network equipment, servers, switches, etc. were needed due
to the recent global shortage of semiconductors. Currently,
security-related workloads are being run in the cloud, and
Sapporo City’s plan is to migrate its internal IT systems,
portal, and external websites to the cloud in the
future.
“We were commissioned by Sapporo City to add
to the Nutanix HCI infrastructure that we had installed and
maintained by building a hybrid cloud environment. We had a
very tight deadline to meet, considering the migration of
the systems that were already in place,” said Satoru
Isobe, Sapporo LA Sales Section at Otsuka Corporation.
“With the support of Nutanix and iret, the NC2 on AWS
environment was up and running in a short period of time,
allowing for smooth operations throughout the entire
project. We will continue to work closely with Nutanix and
iret to provide better services to Sapporo City in the
future.”
“iret worked closely with Nutanix and
Sapporo City to implement NC2 on AWS, which enables seamless
connectivity between on-premises and cloud environments,”
said Hiroki Tachibana, deputy general manager of Cloud
Integration Division at iret. “We also procured the
necessary on-premises equipment, created a virtual private
cloud (VPC) environment, provided the circuits that connect
to the VPC, and procured various software licenses to
smoothly construct a new environment with a hybrid cloud
configuration. iret will continue to provide optimal
solutions to customers who wish to configure a hybrid cloud,
leveraging our extensive experience, know-how in cloud
computing and partnership with Nutanix.”
“Nutanix
is committed to helping customers including Sapporo City in
Japan and others across the Asia-Pacific region make smart
cloud decisions, enabling the deployment of applications and
data in the environments that make the most sense, including
private clouds, public clouds and hybrid multiclouds,”
said Matt Young, SVP and GM for Asia-Pacific and Japan at
Nutanix. “HCI is a solution that helps modernise data
centers, giving them cloud-like agility for workloads that
need to remain on-premises. Not only does the Nutanix hybrid
multicloud platform take cloud environments to the next
level, but by leveraging NC2, we help customers build on
their on-premises private clouds and gain the agility and
flexibility needed to build hybrid multicloud environments,
including public
clouds.”
