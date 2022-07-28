Sapporo City Selects Nutanix Cloud Clusters On AWS – First Hybrid Cloud Environment By A Local Government In Japan

Sapporo’s Use of Nutanix Cloud Clusters

to Establish Hybrid Cloud Environment Follows The

Modernisation of Its Datacentre Using Nutanix’s

Hyper-converged Infrastructure

Solution

TOKYO – July 28 , 2022

– Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid

multicloud computing, and its partner iret (Headquarters:

Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Mitsumasa Iwanaga), today

announced that the City of Sapporo (Mayor: Katsuhiro

Akimoto) has deployed Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on Amazon

Web Services and selected Nutanix Flow Network Security to

create the first hybrid cloud environment used by a local

government in Japan.

Sapporo is the largest

ordinance-designated city in Hokkaido with approximately

1.96 million people. It combines the functions of an urban

city including buildings and residences with those of a

natural city in the suburbs. The “Sapporo ICT Utilisation

Strategy” was developed to help it to solve the issues it

faces, promoting the elimination of labour shortages,

productivity improvement and sustainable urban development

through the active use of ICT.

The city first used a

hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solution from Nutanix

to modernise and improve the efficiency of its on-premises

datacentre. Later, the need to renew its infrastructure

while keeping costs down, as well as disaster preparedness

and other considerations, made rapid procurement of flexible

IT resources a challenge. By selecting NC2 on AWS, it was

able to create a hybrid cloud environment, including its

modern datacentre, that will enable it to scale-up its IT,

as needed, without significant expenditure.

NC2 on AWS

has reduced Sapporo City’s IT complexity and operational

burdens because it enables applications to be managed

on-premises and in the cloud, on Amazon EC2 bare metal

infrastructure, using a single interface. This also resulted

in Sapporo City’s smooth deployment without the impact

that could have been caused by delivery delays if additional

network equipment, servers, switches, etc. were needed due

to the recent global shortage of semiconductors. Currently,

security-related workloads are being run in the cloud, and

Sapporo City’s plan is to migrate its internal IT systems,

portal, and external websites to the cloud in the

future.

“We were commissioned by Sapporo City to add

to the Nutanix HCI infrastructure that we had installed and

maintained by building a hybrid cloud environment. We had a

very tight deadline to meet, considering the migration of

the systems that were already in place,” said Satoru

Isobe, Sapporo LA Sales Section at Otsuka Corporation.

“With the support of Nutanix and iret, the NC2 on AWS

environment was up and running in a short period of time,

allowing for smooth operations throughout the entire

project. We will continue to work closely with Nutanix and

iret to provide better services to Sapporo City in the

future.”

“iret worked closely with Nutanix and

Sapporo City to implement NC2 on AWS, which enables seamless

connectivity between on-premises and cloud environments,”

said Hiroki Tachibana, deputy general manager of Cloud

Integration Division at iret. “We also procured the

necessary on-premises equipment, created a virtual private

cloud (VPC) environment, provided the circuits that connect

to the VPC, and procured various software licenses to

smoothly construct a new environment with a hybrid cloud

configuration. iret will continue to provide optimal

solutions to customers who wish to configure a hybrid cloud,

leveraging our extensive experience, know-how in cloud

computing and partnership with Nutanix.”

“Nutanix

is committed to helping customers including Sapporo City in

Japan and others across the Asia-Pacific region make smart

cloud decisions, enabling the deployment of applications and

data in the environments that make the most sense, including

private clouds, public clouds and hybrid multiclouds,”

said Matt Young, SVP and GM for Asia-Pacific and Japan at

Nutanix. “HCI is a solution that helps modernise data

centers, giving them cloud-like agility for workloads that

need to remain on-premises. Not only does the Nutanix hybrid

multicloud platform take cloud environments to the next

level, but by leveraging NC2, we help customers build on

their on-premises private clouds and gain the agility and

flexibility needed to build hybrid multicloud environments,

including public

clouds.”

##

© Scoop Media

