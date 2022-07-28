Signs of heat stroke in pets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – With temperatures staying hot, many pet owners are taking precautions to keep their furry friends cool this summer, like scheduling dog walks in the early morning or evening when it is cooler.

But did you know that your pets are more susceptible to heat stroke than humans are?

A heat stroke occurs in an animal when their body temperature gets to 103 degrees or higher. However, sometimes it’s not easy to tell if your pet is in distress, especially if they usually pant on walks or while outside playing.

Here are some things to look out for to see if your pet could be in danger:

Uncontrollable panting

Foaming at the mouth

Vomiting

Loss of consciousness or sudden collapse

Tongue or gums turn bright red, blue or gray

If you do notice your pet exuding any of these signs, veterinarians say to get them in cool water immediately. You can hose them down or put them in a bathtub or wrap them in a cool, damp towel. If you’re outside and have a water bottle handy, pour some water on their body.

Another thing to look out for when walking your pets in the heat is the hot concrete or asphalt. Put your hand down on the concrete to test it for yourself. If it’s too hot for you to keep your hand on the ground for seven seconds, it’s too hot for your pet’s paws.

