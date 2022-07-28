UK set for ‘energy emergency’ as National Grid warns of high prices and supply shortages

The UK’s power provider, National Grid, says Britain will face “tight” electricity supplies in December as Russia cuts off gas supply to Europe. UK gas prices rose seven percent on Wednesday, which makes energy bills six times higher than they were this time last year.

The National Grid said on Thursday morning: “There are risks and uncertainties this winter as a direct result of possible shortfalls in Europe’s gas supply.”

Energy consultancy agency, BFY Group said predicted energy prices for winter have increased due to ongoing tension with Russia.

Britain only imports 6 percent of its gas from Russia but could be affected by prices rising as energy demand from Europe increases.

The UK imports its electricity via cables connected to neighbouring countries.

Most of the country’s energy comes from Norway and Europe, in particular, France and Belgium.

The current European gas prices are £172.08 per megawatt hour, however, last year the price was only £31.08 per megawatt hour.