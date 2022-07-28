UnDisciplined: was reintroducing wolves to Yellowstone wishful thinking?

Wolves. That word brings images of the Big Bad Wolf, killers of ranchers livestock, and the howl of a werewolf on a full moon night. A recent study examined the contradictory aspects of predators interactions with ecosystems – and with people. Their conclusions brings light to a topic critical to ecologist and to all of us interested in fostering better health of our ecosystems.

Bernd Blossey is a professor at Cornell University in the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment