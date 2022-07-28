Where To Follow The Cast Of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” On Instagram Once You Binge The First Few Episodes

I bet you A already followed them all.
Say it ain’t so, but A is officially back, y’all.
And if you don’t know who I’m talking about, you probably didn’t obsess over the original Pretty Little Liars years ago.
The first three episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin are finally on HBO Max. This time around, the story is set in Millwood, and there’s an all-new cast challenged to piece together yet another mystery.
The show stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, and Zaria to name a few of the fresh faces getting tormented by infamous A this season.
If you’re loving the new characters so far, here’s where you can follow the actors on the ‘gram while you wait for new episodes to drop. Take a look:
To start, Bailee Madison plays Imogen Adams
Chandler Kinney plays Tabitha “Tabby” Hayworth
Malia Pyles plays Minnie “Mouse” Honrada
Maia Reficco plays Noa Olivar
Mallory Bechtel plays Karen and Kelly Beasley
Carson Rowland plays Chip
Elena Goode plays Marjorie
Lea Salonga plays Elodie Honrada
And finally, Eric Johnson plays Sheriff Beasley
What do you think of the show so far? Let me know in the comments!
