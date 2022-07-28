Categories
Where To Follow The Cast Of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” On Instagram Once You Binge The First Few Episodes


I bet you A already followed them all.

Say it ain’t so, but A is officially back, y’all.


Karolina Wojtasik / HBO Max

And if you don’t know who I’m talking about, you probably didn’t obsess over the original Pretty Little Liars years ago.

The first three episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin are finally on HBO Max. This time around, the story is set in Millwood, and there’s an all-new cast challenged to piece together yet another mystery.

The show stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, and Zaria to name a few of the fresh faces getting tormented by infamous A this season.


Karolina Wojtasik / HBO Max

If you’re loving the new characters so far, here’s where you can follow the actors on the ‘gram while you wait for new episodes to drop. Take a look:

To start, Bailee Madison plays Imogen Adams

Chandler Kinney plays Tabitha “Tabby” Hayworth

Malia Pyles plays Minnie “Mouse” Honrada

Maia Reficco plays Noa Olivar

Mallory Bechtel plays Karen and Kelly Beasley

Carson Rowland plays Chip

Elena Goode plays Marjorie


Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Best-known for: Playing Nicole in Straight Outta Compton

Follow her: @elenagoode

Lea Salonga plays Elodie Honrada

And finally, Eric Johnson plays Sheriff Beasley

What do you think of the show so far? Let me know in the comments!


Karolina Wojtasik / HBO Max





