WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.19 and last traded at $29.08. 381,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 626,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85.

