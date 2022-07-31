Teton Pet Grooming Expo makes its home in Idaho Falls – Local News 8

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Teton Pet Grooming Expo made its’ first appearance in Idaho Falls at the Shilo Inn this weekend.

The goal was for pet groomers to learn more about their craft and improve or add to their skills for the job.

Gabrielle Phinney, the organizer of the event, says this is the first event of its kind in the area.

She says, “All of the groomers are absolutely ecstatic to have something like this finally brought to this area for the first time.”

Phinney also says for most of the pet groomers in the area the nearest opportunities for them to attend similar expos and conferences groomers will have to travel quite a ways.

“The closest shows around us are 14 plus hours away. So, we’re kind of lacking in furthering our education out here unless we’re willing to fly or drive that far away to be able to do stuff. So that’s why we wanted to be able to bring some education here for groomers,” Phinney said.

She says even children are enjoying the event, “A lot of the kids are walking around picking stuff up, learning what they are, and asking other groomers about stuff and I think for sure the youth has been learning a lot. We have a lot of seminars. We’ve even had some free seminars for kids that just to help them learn how to take care of their pets at home.”

The expo included seminars for groomers and members of the public to enjoy and learn more about pet grooming and pet care. There was also many different tables participants of the expo could purchase new grooming gear and have the ability to use in the field. Pet groomers even got a chance to compete in a grooming competition.

Chris “Bear” Anthony was at the expo as a vendor for a company called Evolution, a pet hair scissors company, and was an instructor for some of the seminars.

She says having the expo where so many different groomers can still be close to home is a huge benefit. “It’s difficult for a lot of groomers to come to physical trade shows because you’ve got to take time off work. So, that’s time away from your salon, from your business. That’s a lot of travel. So, if it’s something that you can drive to, it makes a huge difference on whether or not groomers are able to attend,” Anthony said.

She says being a part of an expo where so many got a chance to enhance their knowledge in their field.

Anthony says with over 20 years of experience in the pet grooming industry, seeing new comers to an expo like this is a happy occasion. “I mean I’m thrilled with how everything has turned out,” Anthony said.

Phiney says she plans to bring the expo back next year and hopes it will continue to grow in the years ahead.