A Place In The Sun’s Ben Hillman on gruesome holiday injury ‘Bone was sticking out!’

A Place in the Sun presenter Ben Hillman looked glum this evening as he posted a picture of himself forlornly tucking into a takeaway in a hospital bedroom, after suffering the injury from hell. The 32-year-old dislocated a bone, which had been left sticking out of his flesh, during a session on a water slide.

“Not the French cuisine I had in mind for 1st day of our family holiday!!” he groaned on Instagram in view of over 14,000 followers.

“Managed to acquire an open fracture/dislocation on the water slide, and for those not in the know that means the bone was sticking out the skin,” the grimacing TV fave disclosed.

“Word to the wise, don’t forget your travel insurance this summer. Have fun out there guys.”

Hashtagging the phrase #holidayemergency, he shared a photo of himself clad in a hospital gown and eating from a less than appetising looking carton of food.

