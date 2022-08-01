A Place In The Sun’s Ben Hillman on gruesome holiday injury ‘Bone was sticking out!’

A Place in the Sun presenter Ben Hillman looked glum this evening as he posted a picture of himself forlornly tucking into a takeaway in a hospital bedroom, after suffering the injury from hell. The 32-year-old dislocated a bone, which had been left sticking out of his flesh, during a session on a water slide.
“Not the French cuisine I had in mind for 1st day of our family holiday!!” he groaned on Instagram in view of over 14,000 followers.
“Managed to acquire an open fracture/dislocation on the water slide, and for those not in the know that means the bone was sticking out the skin,” the grimacing TV fave disclosed.
“Word to the wise, don’t forget your travel insurance this summer. Have fun out there guys.”
Hashtagging the phrase #holidayemergency, he shared a photo of himself clad in a hospital gown and eating from a less than appetising looking carton of food.
After getting married more than a decade ago, Ben then renovated his own dream property for the family in 2016.
Talking of his daughters, he gushed to the Metro: “They are my DIY girls and join me on my adventures.
“During the build I did the Place In The Sun walk round with them, saying, ‘Imagine how it’s going to look like when it’s finished.'”
The property expert credits his own transformation skills for creating the fairytale home he lives in today, as he had described its original state as “ugly”.
“What was a bit of an ugly duckling of a house now looks absolutely beautiful,” he boasted proudly to Ideal Home magazine.
“It looks like we’re on the Mediterranean somewhere.”
However, when he’s not enjoying exotic locations for work or pleasure, Ben actually lives in Shoreham-by-Sea.
“Straight away you’re a bit lifted by it and you think this is nice – rather than some rundown visage with car and old bricks out the front,” he explained.
