Are Marvel Movies Really Getting Worse?

Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters, bringing audiences the next installment in the behemoth Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite a lot of hype surrounding Thor: Ragnarok‘s returning director Taika Waititi and Christian Bale’s debut as a new MCU villain, the film received mixed to negative reviews — a fact that many fans and critics alike are saying is a sign of the MCU’s decline in quality.

This topic of conversation has been in vogue since the credits rolled on Avengers: Endgame, with some almost excited to see if — or when — the MCU would decline without some of its heaviest hitters. This theory was exacerbated by the shockingly negative response to Eternals, which is the poorest reviewed MCU film to date. But have Marvel movies truly lost their luster? In looking at responses to all of its films, it’s possible to synthesize a rough picture of this universe’s trajectory. It’s also worth noting that Phase One was made before the MCU homogenized its style in the wake of The Avengers; Phase Four is seemingly trying to undo that, though with little success.





What Do Critics Say About the MCU’s Phase Four?

The review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes awards films a percentage score based on the number of positive reviews a film receives; within these parameters, a middling but ultimately positive review is no different from a glowing one, which is why most Tomatometer scores tend to be high. Despite this, the site is still a decent judge of general critical attitudes toward a film. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Phase Three received the most consistently positive reviews; films within Phase Three received, on average, 89 percent positive reviews. Phase Four, on the other hand, has the lowest average score at 75 percent. This means that, on average, critics’ reviews of Phase Four MCU films tend to be more negative.





Metacritic takes a different approach to aggregating data by instead determining the tone and/or score of a specific review; in this case, a better review holds much more weight than a lukewarm one. As such, the number score is closer to an actual valuation of film quality. The site’s data essentially agrees with Rotten Tomatoes; Phase Three comes out on top with a score of 73/100, whereas Phase Four holds the lowest score of 63/100. Unlike Rotten Tomatoes, however, the scores here are less stratified; Phase One and Two both had scores of 65/100, just two points higher. Based on this, Phase Four of the MCU is only slightly worse than the first two phases.





The similar ratings between these three phases are quite interesting, considering they all shared a similar purpose and tone. A common complaint about Phase Four is the lack of overall plot progression, with each film being largely self-contained; Phase One and Two operated in much the same way. That being said, both Two and Four are situated narratively where the story needs to be driven forward, and — because of this — a film is going to be disappointing when it fails to do so.

What About Audiences?

Critics often review these films in comparison to the larger canon of cinema; so what do fans who simply love the MCU think? Because of review bombing, it can be incredibly difficult to discern an assessment of quality from online review aggregators. If a film stars a prominent female character or a character of color, it will almost always receive undo fan response for being too “woke” or “political.” Nevertheless, they do paint an interesting picture of fans’ attitudes toward these films.





The most prolific victim of review bombing is Rotten Tomatoes, largely to prevent studios from using the scores in advertising (which studios commonly do because of their misleadingly high scores). According to Rotten Tomatoes’ audience reviewers, Phase Four is the best MCU phase. On average, a Phase Four MCU film receives an audience score of 88 percent. The site contains the most glowing fan reviews of the Phase Four films, with both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings holding impressive scores of 98; they are tied for the best fan-reviewed MCU films on the site. There’s also a massive disconnect between fans and critics on Eternals, which holds a 78 percent audience score and a 47 percent critics score. The worst phase, according to the site’s fans, is Phase One at 79 percent, with Phases Two and Three scoring 84 and 83, respectively.





Metacritic users can rate a movie on a scale of 0.0 – 10.0. Here, the best fan-received phase is Phase Two, coming in at an average of 7.5/10. Like its critics’ scores, the fan ratings are fairly close, with Phase One at 7.3/10 and Phase Three at 7.2/10. Surprisingly, Phase Four is remarkably lower at 6.6/10, separating it quite decisively from the rest of its peers. IMDb’s fans are given the same scale, though the reviews here are all incredibly close together while still resembling the attitudes of critics. Phase Four is still the lowest at an average of 7.1/10, while Phase Three stands the tallest at 7.6/10. As one can see, the gap is merely .5 points apart, with Phase One just .1 higher than Phase Four. To IMDb viewers, the quality has more or less held steady overall; the same is true for Metacritic viewers, save a significant drop-off in Phase Four.

Arguably the most reliable metric is one of the industry’s oldest; CinemaScore manually polls viewers as they exit the theater and scores films quite thoroughly on a scale of A+ to F. If a film’s CinemaScore is low, it can be a reliable sign of box-office performance. A film will rarely receive an F score, usually having to mislead or otherwise offend the audience in some capacity. Almost every single MCU film scores an A, sometimes an A-. The only phases with films below A- are Phase One (Thor, B+) and Phase Four (Multiverse of Madness and Love and Thunder both scored a B+, and Eternals scored a B — the lowest CinemaScore ever for a Marvel Studios film). Phase Four did contain No Way Home, which was awarded a rare A+ and is the fourth MCU film to do so (Avengers, Black Panther and Endgame). Phase Two is the only phase with no A+ score, though it never dipped below A-; half of Phase Four has already done so. This is very striking, considering it comes from one of the industry’s oldest and least sensational evaluators.





Bottom Line: Do They Still Make Money?

It appears as though there may be a slight disconnect between fans and critics on Phase Four in some instances, though, on the whole, the very general consensus is, yes, Marvel movies are being received with less praise than they once were. Whether it’s poor writing, aimless world-building, or the sheer bloat of it all, interest has — at least in some small capacity — begun to wane. Luckily for the fans, Marvel will continue making these films as long as they make money, which, of course, they continue to do in ungodly quantities. Despite being perceived worse critically, Love and Thunder is already outpacing Ragnarok. However, it isn’t hard to imagine this cash cow will run dry if the studio fails to recognize the early signs of decline and course correct. Perhaps Phase Five will learn from these mistakes and become the best phase yet. As for Phase Four, this string of MCU films has been a little less than super.



