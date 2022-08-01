British couple demand £5k refund as luxury Caribbean getaway turned into ‘horrific’ stay

A holiday to the Caribbean is not cheap, and for Dawn and David Brett they had spent months saving for a luxury getaway. However, the British couple is asking for their money back after experiencing what they said was a holiday from hell, after a noisy building site towered “over the pool”.

Dawn and David paid £5,000 for a two-week holiday, booked with Tui to stay at the Riu Palace Antillas Hotel on the island of Aruba.

The couple, who visited the adult-only hotel last month, said they were met with a building site where a hotel was being constructed next door.

Footage shows the construction work towering over the pool and almost “obscuring the sky”.

The sound of banging can be heard as holidaymakers try to relax by the pool.

The “horrific” noise from drilling and machinery being used was so bad that Dawn claims it forced her to take painkillers for headache relief every day.

