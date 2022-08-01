‘Can’t stop crying!’ Alex Scott in tears again after Lionesses’ ’emotional’ Euro victory

Alex explained: “It doesn’t feel real and I think every time I think about it I get emotional, because like you’ve said, the journey to get to this point and see what we witnessed yesterday…

“It’s what everyone has dreamed… For every young girl now, they can follow in those Lionesses’ footsteps and, yeah, it’s just everything Zoe.”

Alex went on to stress the importance of keeping the momentum behind the sport going in the wake of the Lionesses’ epic victory.

The presenter described how it would be “tragic to step back now” when women’s football has never demonstrated more public interest and urged people to continue supporting the sport.