GAO Report Finds Gaps in DoD Cloud strategy Adoption

A new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report details how the Department of Defense (DoD) still has only been able to meet 11 out of the 14 key requirements for its Federal Cloud Computing Strategy (FCCS).

These requirements came after the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released a June 2019 update on the (FCCS) that established these 14 requirements, which the (DoD) had agreed to work on.

The three requirements that DoD has still been lacking in have been some of the following areas:

Conduct skills gap analysis for future skill and position requirements for cloud-based services, and where appropriate, equip existing staff with the additional skills and knowledge needed;

Conduct regular evaluations of customer experience and user needs; and

Execute communication plans regarding changes affecting employees.

According to the report “DoD has taken steps to develop an enterprise-wide application rationalization process but lacks a long-term implementation plan.”

The report ends with recommending 9 different actions that DoD, along with the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army, can take to reach the requirements put out by OMB. Some of those recommendations include the following.