Gymnastics in Tromsø, Norway | Updated August 1 2022

On holidays, I happened to cycle past the Artistic Gym in the tourist town of Tromsø.

And popped in to check the facility. It’s impressive for a city population 80,000.

The new Tromsø facility was only opened 2018. But coaches told me many new facilities have been built throughout the nation.

Tromsø is fully equipped for WAG, MAG and Rhythmic. They also offer Team Gym training.

Training was limited during the pandemic — but not as much as in many other places in the world. Everything is back to normal now.