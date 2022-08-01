Hilary Duff’s Husband, Matthew Koma, Just Called Out Candace Cameron Bure For Her 4th Of July TikTok

“Yeah, it’s not about the Fourth of July.”
Yep, you read that right. Here’s what happened:
Last month on the 4th of July, while donning a “God So Good” hat, “God Bless America” shirt, American flag ribbon, and patriotic light-up necklace, Candace said, “I mean, come on, do you expect anything less from me?”
She captioned the post, “Tell me you’re DJ Tanner without saying you’re DJ Tanner. Happy 4th of July 🇺🇸!!! #independenceday ❤️🤍💙,” and set the song as “Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen.
Well, on Saturday, Matthew duetted Candace’s video. “Yeah, the song you’re playing? Yeah, it’s about veterans coming home from Vietnam and being treated like shit,” he said.
“Yeah, it’s not about the Fourth of July,” he added in his video, which now has over 1.4 million views.
In fact, Matthew’s statement is true. According to Rolling Stone, “Often mistaken as a flag-waving song, [“Born in the USA”] was actually about the hardships veterans faced after returning home from war, specifically the Vietnam War, in this case.”
And NPR also supports this. “If you’re listening closely, the lyrics of “Born in the U.S.A.” make its subject pretty clear: The 1984 hit by Bruce Springsteen describes a Vietnam War veteran who returns home to desperate circumstances and few options. Listen only to its surging refrain, though, and you could mistake it for an uncomplicated celebration of patriotism.”
Candace has not responded to Matthew’s callout, but we will update you if she does.
Source link