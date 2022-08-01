Inside England’s boozy Euro 2022 party after Germany win as squad drink beer for breakfast

“And then we all had to get up at half past eight to have a meeting and then come here. [We’re] not quite finished yet, but finally we’ll get to unwind by the end of today it will all be done.

“It hasn’t sunk in, we were all saying that it still doesn’t feel quite normal. When we get home on the sofa, having a glass of orange juice or cup of tea, you’ll be sat there and that will be the moment where you think it’s insane, we’re champions of Europe.”

Seven thousand fans filled Trafalgar Square to celebrate with England’s players. Fans belted out “It’s coming home” as stars were serenaded in London.

Captain Leah Williamson summed up the spirit of her team-mates: “This team likes to work hard – but we like to party hard! And that’s all I was thinking about at the final whistle.”