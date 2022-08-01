Mattapoisett community serves up tennis tournament

MATTAPOISETT – The Mattapoisett Community Tennis Association held its annual tennis doubles tournament this past Friday, July 30th at Old Rochester Regional High School.

At the tournament, an award was presented to retiring president Wayne Miller for more than 15 years of meritorious service to MCTA by recently elected president, Ellen Foss. An exciting six-set mixed round robin doubles tournament followed. Participants came not only from Mattapoisett, but many surrounding towns such as Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Marion, New Bedford, and Wareham.

Mike Hickey took first place in the tournament with 16 wins. Dave Mello was in second place with 15 wins, and Chris Barnes and Kim Celi tied for third and fourth with 14 wins. Emily Marvin’s 13 wins earned her fifth place.