Padres make big moves ahead of trade deadline, acquire top closer Hader and extend Musgrove

The Padres have already made a flurry of moves before the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

SAN DIEGO — The trade deadline action has started for the San Diego Padres. ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting the club is trading for Brewers star reliever Josh Hader. The ESPN insider tweeted, “BREAKING: The Brewers are trading star reliever Josh Hader to the Padres, a source tells ESPN. The return on Josh Hader to Milwaukee is significant: left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and right-hander Dinelson Lamet, sources tell ESPN. Hader will be a free agent after the 2023 season.”

Hader is a 4-time All-Star with a career 2.48 ERA through five and a half seasons. Hader has struggled in 2022, but still leads Major League Baseball with 29 saves.

The move to acquire Brewers star reliever Josh Haderwas just the first for the Padres. Multiple national reports confirmed that the Padres extended starting pitcher, Joe Musgrove for another 5 years. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported the deal is for 5 years and worth $100 million.

Musgrove was born and raised in El Cajon and grew up going to “The Q” and Petco Park to watch Padres games. The Grossmont High grad was also the first Padres pitcher to throw a no-hitter.

Padres Chairman Peter Seidler said, “Since joining the Padres, Joe has excelled as a pitcher, teammate and respected leader in the San Diego community,” He continued, “I have a great feeling knowing that Joe will be an important and significant part of our organization for many years to come.”

Padres General Manager AJ Preller talked about Musgrove saying, “Joe has consistently performed at a high level over the last two seasons, throwing the first no-hitter in Padres history and becoming an All-Star,” Preller added, “He personifies a championship-level mindset and elevates the teammates around him. We’re extremely happy to have Joe as part of our core group moving forward as we work to bring a World Series title to San Diego.”

The Padres are still looking to make more moves, possibly for one of the games biggest stars in Juan Soto.