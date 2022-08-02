Bulletin Board: Greenfield Tennis Association hosting Meet and Greet on Saturday

The Greenfield Tennis Association will hold its annual Meet and Greet Tennis Event on Saturday at the Beacon Field Courts, beginning at 9 a.m.

The event is free. The format is doubles with the play level being social with the goal to meet players. It is open to men, women and students. Balls and light refreshments will be provided.

To help with planning, contact Brian Lamore at 832-984-1076 to RSVP if interested.

Soccer

PVSSL

Fernando Saravia had himself a day in the quarterfinals of the Pioneer Valley Summer Soccer League on Tuesday.

Taking on Westside B, Saravia scored four goals and dished an assist to lead Frontier into the semifinals with a 5-0 victory.

Brady Burch scored a goal and added two assists while David Gray also had an assist in the win.

David Pettinato, Matt Sicard, Ben Cachiguango and Gray played well on defense while Nico Lorantos made six saves in the shutout.

Golf

CCG Women’s League

Valerie Esquer shot the low score of 42, followed by Sue O’Connor and Ann McHugh who carded 43s, in the Patty Berg Flight of the Life is a Beach Tournament in the 9 Hole Women’s League at the Country Club of Greenfield on Tuesday.

Maggie Valentine won the Nancy Lopez Flight with a 48 while TC Emerson and Lora Gross tied for second with scores of 49. Jess Lapachinski’s 48 won her the Lorena Ochoa Flight, with Linda Lively settling for second (49). In the JoAnne Carner Flight, Kim French and Karen Duclos tied for first with scores of 49. Carole Akey (53) won the Annika Sörenstam Flight, with Emily Jarvis taking second (54).

• In a Best Nine Holes contest in the 18 Hole Women’s League at CCG on Tuesday, Terry Boyce carded the low gross of 4-under. Barb Killeen and Teresa Varner both shot even par on the day.

Donna Woodcock and Janet Small finished tied for first with net scores of 10-under.

In Flight Two, Irene McDonald came out on top with a gross score of 5-over, with Anne Echeverria and Lane Kelly tying for second with gross scores of 6-over.

Susan Parker had the low net score of 14-under, followed by Dianne Wood and Donna Mowry with net scores of 2-under.

Edge Hill

Jeff Carantit and Bill Green tied for the top point quota of plus-2 in the A Division of the Edge Hill Men’s League on Tuesday.

Matt Vandale had the low gross (38) and Green carded the low net (34).

In the B Division, Charlie Plesnar had the top point quota (plus-4) followed by Jon Sonntag (plus-2). Plesnar and Sonntag tied for the low gross (46) and Paul Hill shot the low net (33).

Vandale won closest to the pin on No. 8 (five feet, one inch).

Adult softball

PV Women’s

Kristin Ouellette hit a home run and knocked a pair of singles while Cassy Jouannet had a double, two singles and two RBIs in Conway’s 8-7 win over Goshen on Tuesday in a Pioneer Valley Women’s Softball League contest.

Bobbi Morey smashed two home runs while Ashley Thompkins also had a home run in the loss.

Softball

FC Summer League

Shelby O’Leary knocked three hits and brought in four runs to help lift the Defenders past the Wolfpack, 9-5, on Monday in the Franklin County Summer Softball League semifinals at Murphy Park.

The Defenders move on to face the Menace in the finals on Wednesday, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. at Murphy Park.

Maggie Fay got the win in the circle, striking out eight in five innings work. Margarette Howland came on for the final two innings and struck out one.

Howland and Catherine Ballard each tallied two hits and an RBI, Fay had a pair of hits, Gianna DiSciullo had a hit and two RBIs while Aliva Patch hit safely in the victory.

Riley Giard went the distance in the circle for the Wolfpack, ringing up nine strikeouts. Addie Loomis had a pair of hits and RBIs while Makayla Tatro recorded two hits in the loss.

Basketball

DRIVE League

Owen Morse scored 24 points and Joe T homson added 22 points as FF Morse edged out a 71-70 win over Toyota of Greenfield on Monday in a men’s league contest in the DRIVE League at Greenfield High School.

Tyson Dowdy scored 22 points and Jalen Sanders tallied 11 points in the loss.