Dragon Ball: The Breakers – Frieza Joins the Raider Lineup – Xbox Wire

Coming out of the Dragon Ball: The Breakers release date announcement for October 14, it has been great to see the deep passion of Dragon Ball fans.

We also had the chance to witness this fandom in person as we exhibited at San Diego Comic-Con after showcasing Frieza as one of the playable Raiders in the game in our last trailer. Several fans at the event mentioned their excitement over the ability to play as this Dragon Ball enemy and be in that seat of power.

So, what will it mean to play as the emperor of the universe in our new online asymmetrical action game?

General Game Overview

In Dragon Ball: The Breakers, players will immerse themselves in an experience as Survivors, which are a team of seven regular individuals against one extraordinarily powerful enemy known as a Raider. Think of that amazing time you had as a kid playing hide and seek, but now you’ll get to play a more sophisticated, thrilling version online with higher stakes and Dragon Ball elements!

Survivors in the game start off without any powers of their own, but with the help of various items hidden around the field, they stand a chance at escaping the impending doom of the Raider. One way is to equip Transpheres, which contains the soul of a warrior, and fulfill certain requirements to make use of various Dragon Ball character’s skills. This will allow players to transform temporarily and use the iconic hero’s power to oppose the Raider. Work solo to make it out of the match alive or collaborate with your fellow Survivors to prevail!

On the other hand, the Raider’s way to win the match will be to wipe out all Survivors on the map. Going back to that game of hide and seek analogy, if you were the seeker then you had all the power to be the one to knock other players out of the game by finding them — in this case you just make sure you dispatch of them too!

They will start with a First Form and then evolve as they clear specific objectives, which unlock new abilities to utilize.

When you play as a Raider, you’ll have a shot at taking well known Dragon Ball characters’ abilities into your own hands, such as Cell or Frieza’s special moves.

Raider: Frieza

The space emperor is ready to reign over any remaining Survivor and wipe them out of existence. How that gets accomplished is up to you as the Raider of the match!

Start the match in Frieza’s First Form which includes a unique Scouter skill only available in this form, or use his other skills “Zarbon” and “Dodoria” to search and attack Survivors.

Evolve into his Second, Third, and Fourth Form by filling up the gauge called “rage.” As you change forms, you’ll get a feel for how to use this technique-type Raider with increasingly powerful attacks and super attacks.

In Frieza’s Fourth Form, his Ultimate Attack, known as “This Planet Will Die,” will obliterate a large chunk of the playing field and take out any Survivors within its radius!

Do you have what it takes to destroy all Survivors while you play as Frieza?

Pre-Order Dragon Ball: The Breakers

You can now pre-order the Standard Digital edition or Special Edition of Dragon Ball: The Breakers! Players who pre-order will get two bonuses: Transphere “Android 18” (Skill: Wall Kick) and Accessory “Scouter” (Blue).

Get ready to wield the power of Frieza or test your skill as a Survivor on October 14!

