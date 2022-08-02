Elsie Gail Butler, age 6 weeks, of Glendale, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

She was born in Elizabethtown to Justin and Laetitia Langley Butler.

Survivors include her parents, Justin and Laetitia Butler of Glendale; two sisters, Kenlee Butler and Kylie Butler, both of Glendale; her paternal grandparents, Bonita and Timmy Butler of Upton; her maternal grandparents, Charles Jr. and Sue Ellen Langley of Glendale; and her maternal great-grandmother, Martha Wiseman.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. John Smith officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.