‘First Kill’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix will not be picking up a second season of First Kill, its teen vampire drama series executive produced by Emma Roberts.

Written by Felicia D. Henderson and best-selling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab, First Kill was based on a short story by Schwab.

In it, when it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette (Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Lewis). But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for…

Henderson, who served as showrunner, executive produced alongside creator Schwab as well as Roberts and Karah Preiss through Belletrist Productions.