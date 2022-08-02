Kate Middleton dazzles in £2,260 Alexander McQueen white suit for Commonwealth Games debut

Commonwealth Games 2022: Cambridges attend day five
Kate Middleton wore a beautiful white Alexander McQueen trouser suit for Tuesday’s games.
The belted suit was very chic and elegant, as it was the same white suit she wore in Jamaica on her royal tour.
The suit included the Grain de Poudre Wool Blazer in white and the Grain de Poudre Wool slim-leg trousers in white.
The blazer costs £1,370 and the trousers cost £890.
Kate Middleton dazzles in white outfit at Commonwealth Games with Princess Charlotte
Kate looked phenomenal in her McQueen white suit
Kate attended today with Charlotte and William
For footwear, Kate wore her Alicia Taupe and black slingbacks by Camilla Elphick.
The £195 shoes are currently out of stock.
The Duchess also wore gorgeous pieces of jewellery for the event.
Princess Charlotte wore a gorgeous whte and black striped dress.
Kate wore an elegant white suit
Charlotte looked adorable at the Commonwealth Games
She also wore her matching Empress pendant necklace.
This necklace sells for an outstanding £2,200.
Princess Charlotte’s dress appeared to be from Rachel Riley, an expensive clothes brand.
The dress was a bargain for the seven-year-old at just £39.
Kate’s outfit is believed to be designed by Alexander McQueen.
She wore a very similar suit for Windrush Day earlier this year.
She also wore an identical tailored suit on her royal tour in the Caribbean in March.
Royal fan @Kayla_Adams_ tweeted: “The Duchess of Cambridge looks stunning today.”
