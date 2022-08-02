Categories
Life Style

Kate Middleton dazzles in £2,260 Alexander McQueen white suit for Commonwealth Games debut


Commonwealth Games 2022: Cambridges attend day five

Kate Middleton wore a beautiful white Alexander McQueen trouser suit for Tuesday’s games.

The belted suit was very chic and elegant, as it was the same white suit she wore in Jamaica on her royal tour.

The suit included the Grain de Poudre Wool Blazer in white and the Grain de Poudre Wool slim-leg trousers in white.

The blazer costs £1,370 and the trousers cost £890.

READ MORE: Prince William is ‘besotted’ by ‘dominant’ Princess Charlotte – expert

Kate Middleton dazzles in white outfit at Commonwealth Games with Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton dazzles in white outfit at Commonwealth Games with Princess Charlotte (Image: GETTY)

Kate looked phenomenal in her McQueen white suit

Kate looked phenomenal in her McQueen white suit (Image: GETTY)

Kate attended today with Charlotte and William

Kate attended today with Charlotte and William (Image: GETTY)

For footwear, Kate wore her Alicia Taupe and black slingbacks by Camilla Elphick.

The £195 shoes are currently out of stock.

The Duchess also wore gorgeous pieces of jewellery for the event.

Princess Charlotte wore a gorgeous whte and black striped dress.

DON’T MISS:

Kate wore an elegant white suit

Kate wore an elegant white suit (Image: GETTY)

Charlotte looked adorable at the Commonwealth Games

Charlotte looked adorable at the Commonwealth Games (Image: GETTY)

She also wore her matching Empress pendant necklace.

This necklace sells for an outstanding £2,200.

Princess Charlotte’s dress appeared to be from Rachel Riley, an expensive clothes brand.

The dress was a bargain for the seven-year-old at just £39.

Kate Middleton - family tree

Kate Middleton – family tree (Image: EXPRESS)

Kate’s outfit is believed to be designed by Alexander McQueen.

She wore a very similar suit for Windrush Day earlier this year.

She also wore an identical tailored suit on her royal tour in the Caribbean in March.

Royal fan @Kayla_Adams_ tweeted: “The Duchess of Cambridge looks stunning today.”



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.