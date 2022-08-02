Kate Middleton dazzles in £2,260 Alexander McQueen white suit for Commonwealth Games debut

Kate Middleton wore a beautiful white Alexander McQueen trouser suit for Tuesday’s games.

The belted suit was very chic and elegant, as it was the same white suit she wore in Jamaica on her royal tour.

The suit included the Grain de Poudre Wool Blazer in white and the Grain de Poudre Wool slim-leg trousers in white.

The blazer costs £1,370 and the trousers cost £890.

