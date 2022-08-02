Lewis Hamilton becomes co-owner of NFL team months after interest in Chelsea takeover





Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has become a co-owner for the American Football side Denver Broncos after investing in the NFL franchise, the team have confirmed. The seven-time world champion has been keen to invest since being linked with a role in a Chelsea takeover bid back in May and has successfully expanded his portfolio.

Hamilton has joined up with the ownership group led by the Walton-Penner family, who completed a record £3.8billion ($4.65bn) acquisition of the three-time Super Bowl winners in June. A statement from Walmart heir Rob Walton, on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, read on Tuesday: “We’re delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group. “He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport. With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful driver of all time.

"His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization."