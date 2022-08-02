Man loses home, 6 pets in overnight house fire in Cambria

CAMBRIA, Ill. (WSIL) — Bob Lenz came to his charred up home Tuesday afternoon to pick up his prized drag racing vehicle.

It’s one of few items that survived the fire at his home on Madison Street in Cambria around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Though his home was insured, Lenz would give it up in a heartbeat just to have his pets back in his life.

“I wouldn’t have wanted the money if the dogs would’ve been here. If my dogs would’ve been here I wouldn’t have wanted the money they could’ve kept the money,” Lenz said.

For years, Lenz took in animals off the streets or animals that neighbors brought to him to take care of. In the past 12 years, six pets stuck to Lenz the most: four dogs and two cats.

Two dogs died in a kennel and four died in the home from smoke inhalation, Lenz said. He plans to bury them soon.

“I do rescue work and I’ve done it for a long time,” Lenz said. “These six have been with me for a long time.”

Firefighters say the fire started in an electrical box in the back of the home, according to Lenz. A family of kittens survived in the garage. Their mother perished in the fire. Lenz is now taking the kittens to a no-kill animal shelter in Franklin County.

Lenz couldn’t bear to look at the bodies of his pets.

“I can’t believe these dogs are dead. And two of my cats,” Lenz said. “This is rough man.”

Lenz may move away but right now he’s uncertain what to do next. What he does know is that he doesn’t want to rebuild a new home.

“This horse I’m not going to get back on. Not this. Not the house,” Lenz said.