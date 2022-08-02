Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Uses Anonymous Reddit Account To Argue With Fans

Now that Ms. Marvel has finished up its six-episode run on Disney Plus, actress Iman Vellani is doing the rounds talking about her experience on the show. In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Vellani has revealed that she is enjoying her newfound social media freedom by arguing anonymously with fans on Reddit.
“I’m not present on social media publicly, but I do have a lot of private accounts.” Vellani explained. “Especially on Reddit. I’m just arguing with people about theories. I’m like, ‘you don’t even know what’s coming, man. Like, you’re so wrong.’ It’s so liberating.”