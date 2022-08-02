Norway well slot: ConocoPhillips seeks Bounty and Lamba – News for the Energy Sector

As of 25 July, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are five exploration wells active, three in the Northern North Sea and two in the Norwegian Sea.

Since the previous report, two exploration well programmes have completed, with one of the wells successful.

North Sea

The ConocoPhillips-operated 25/7-10 Lamba HPHT well spudded on 15 July, with the Transocean Norge semi-sub. The well is targeting Upper Jurassic sandstones in the Brae Formation/Intra-Draupne Formation. Pre-drill operator resources are quoted as 8 – 114 mmboe.

Operations continue at the Equinor-operated 30/3-11 S Poseidon well, which was spudded on 21 June and has pre-drill resources of 156 mmboe.

The 31/4-A-13 C Brage South well is in the process of completing, after being spudded from the Brage platform by operator Wintershall Dea on 10 June. The well targeted Middle Jurassic Brent Group, Cook Formation and Statfjord Formation reservoirs in an un-drilled fault block south of the Brage field. No hydrocarbons were found and the well will be P&A dry.

Norwegian Sea

The 6507/3-16 Barlindåsen well was spudded by operator Aker BP on 16 July, with the Deepsea Nordkapp semi-sub, and has since been suspended as part of a batch drilling programme with the 6507/3-15 Newt well. The prospect is targeting the Lower Jurassic Tilje Formation, Lower Jurassic – Triassic Åre Formation and Upper Triassic Grey and Red beds. Pre-drill operator resources are quoted as 18 – 86 mmboe.

The 6507/3-15 Newt well was spudded by operator Aker BP on 15 July, with the Deepsea Nordkapp semi-sub as part of a batch drilling programme. The well was suspended whilst Barlindåsen spudded but is currently drilling again. The prospect will primarily test the Middle – Lower Jurassic Fangst Group. Pre-drill operator resources are quoted as 13 – 33 mmboe.

The ConocoPhillips-operated 6306/3-2 Bounty well completed on 12 July, after being spudded on 15 June, with the Transocean Norge semi-sub. The well encountered Upper Jurassic Rogn Formation reservoir, with traces of hydrocarbons, and an underlying reservoir of unknown age, which was water-wet. The well has been P&A dry.

Aker BP completed the 6507/2-6 Storjo East well on 14 July, after spudding on 25 May, with the Deepsea Nordkapp semi-sub. The well is reported to have found 30.1 – 79.3 mmboe. This volume comprises gas columns in the primary target Middle Jurassic Garn Formation and secondary target Middle Jurassic Ile Formation and Lower Jurassic Tilje Formation. There was also a gas and oil column in the Upper Cretaceous Lysing Formation and reported hydrocarbons in the Upper Cretaceous Laing Formation.

Barents Sea

There is no current activity in the Barents Sea.