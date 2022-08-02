R.E.M. Called ‘Shiny Happy People’ 1 of Their Least Favorite Songs

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe wrote “Shiny Happy People” in part to satirize pop music’s ability to entertain. Though the underlying themes of the lyrics are much more serious. But to most of the public, it was simply a pleasant earworm of a song that became one of the band’s rare mainstream hits. The band has since gone on record talking about “Shiny Happy People” and its general reception in less than glowing terms.

‘Shiny Happy People’ was a big hit for R.E.M.

Portrait of REM (Peter Buck, Mike Mills, Michael Stipe and Bill Berry) photographed in the early 1990’s.; (Photo by AJ Barratt/Avalon/Getty Images)

“Shiny Happy People” is the second single from R.E.M.’s seventh album, Out of Time. It was not the biggest song associated with the album. That title belongs to “Losing My Religion.” But it was still incredibly popular, peaking at No. 10 on the U.S. Billboard charts.

“Shiny Happy People” was distinctive because it had little in common with the rest of the band’s discography. On its face, the song is a cartoonishly simple track about blissful people finding each other and creating a utopian community. But the song was written with a dash of sarcasm. The title and chorus were based on a Chinese propaganda poster issued after the Tiananmen Square Massacre in China in 1989. But the symbolism was lost on most listeners. For the majority who didn’t know the backstory to the song, all they heard was a fun little ditty with easily repeatable melodies.

“Shiny Happy People” reached such a fever pitch it was used as the theme song for an unaired version of the Friends pilot. Considering how R.E.M. reacted to the song’s pervasiveness at the time, they’re probably happy not to be synonymous with such an inescapable sitcom.

R.E.M. struggled with ‘Shiny Happy People’s reception for a long time