R.E.M. Called ‘Shiny Happy People’ 1 of Their Least Favorite Songs

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe wrote “Shiny Happy People” in part to satirize pop music’s ability to entertain. Though the underlying themes of the lyrics are much more serious. But to most of the public, it was simply a pleasant earworm of a song that became one of the band’s rare mainstream hits. The band has since gone on record talking about “Shiny Happy People” and its general reception in less than glowing terms.
“Shiny Happy People” is the second single from R.E.M.’s seventh album, Out of Time. It was not the biggest song associated with the album. That title belongs to “Losing My Religion.” But it was still incredibly popular, peaking at No. 10 on the U.S. Billboard charts.
“Shiny Happy People” was distinctive because it had little in common with the rest of the band’s discography. On its face, the song is a cartoonishly simple track about blissful people finding each other and creating a utopian community. But the song was written with a dash of sarcasm. The title and chorus were based on a Chinese propaganda poster issued after the Tiananmen Square Massacre in China in 1989. But the symbolism was lost on most listeners. For the majority who didn’t know the backstory to the song, all they heard was a fun little ditty with easily repeatable melodies.