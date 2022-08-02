Categories
Celebrities

Tess Daly, 53, puts on sultry display in red swimsuit showing off her toned figure


Tess Daly, 53, has taken to Instagram to share snaps from her recent Ibiza holiday with her husband Vernon Kay.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter looked amazing in a red swimsuit, which featured a halter neck and showed off Tess’ incredible gym-honed figure.

She sat on board the private boat as she flaunted her enviably toned long legs as she held on to a gold rubber ring.

Tess captioned the post in view of her 803,000 Instagram followers: “Missing Ibiza, but feeling fresh and ready for a busy week, hope everyone’s having a lovely Monday!”

The presenter also shared a snap of her husband Vernon Kay alongside DJ’s Pete Tong and Calvin Harris as they watched their performance on the island.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.