“I have been following it because, actually, this was not my first audition for The Last Kingdom,” he recalled.

“It was my fourth! So it’s like, I have been following from quite far back.”

The Last Kingdom has become one of Netflix’s most popular series produced outside of the UK after it was acquired from the BBC.

Having been a fan from the beginning, Micki could have been a part of the cast since the second season when he began to audition.