Tigers Ranked 25th in USC Pre-Season Poll

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s soccer team is heading into the season ranked 25th, according to the United Soccer Coaches pre-season poll. The Tigers are coming off a season in which they went 12-7-1 overall, reached the ACC Tournament semifinal and went to its eighth consecutive NCAA Tournament.

Clemson returns 20 players from last season, including All-American and First Team All-ACC selection Megan Bornkamp and All-Conference players in Hal Hershfelt, Makenna Morris and Renee Lyles, who was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team.

Clemson is one of six teams from the ACC ranked in the United Soccer Coaches preseason top 25. Defending National Champion Florida State garnered the first spot in the poll, while Duke (2nd), Virginia (4th), North Carolina (10th) and Notre Dame (16th) were also in the top 25.

The Tigers will begin their season on August 9 as they travel to Atlanta, Ga. to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in an exhibition match before hosting the UNCW Seahawks on August 14 at Historic Riggs Field for the final exhibition of the season. Clemson will host Texas A&M on August 18 at 7 p.m. for the season opener.

For complete coverage of the Clemson women’s soccer team, follow @ClemsonWSoccer on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.