Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd surprise signing, Chelsea £108m triple deal, Skriniar to Spurs

Transfer news LIVE: Michy Batshuayi to Everton


Chelsea outcast Michy Batshuayi is open to completing a summer switch to reunite with Frank Lampard at Everton.

According to talkSPORT, Lampard views Batshuayi as Richarlison’s replacement after his £60m move to Tottenham Hotspur.

And Thomas Tuchel would be happy to offload the 28-year-old, who has entered the final year of his Blues contract.

He could be the fourth signing of the window at Goodison Park after James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil.

Idrissa Gana Gueye is also on the verge of a Merseyside return from PSG.



Alex Turk is a sports reporter for express.co.uk, specialising in football.

