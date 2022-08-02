Warzone’s meta is finally balanced but Vanguard guns still come out on top

Although Q1 and Q2 2022 saw Activision have its lowest monthly player count since 2019, the publisher upped its Call of Duty microtransaction revenue in the second quarter, helping to rake in over $1.2 billion.

Activision Blizzard held their quarterly earnings call on August 1, and it was a mixed bag for the Call of Duty franchise.

Alongside teasing that there will be a premium CoD game in 2023, Activision revealed they have seen the lowest monthly player count since 2019 but their in-game cosmetics have been selling well, seeing a notable quarterly revenue increase.

In their earnings call, Activision Blizzard revealed that they raked in $1.2 billion from microtransactions during Q2 2022, which they said was a solid increase from Q1.

Call of Duty’s microtransactions have only got more ambitious as time goes on, bringing Godzilla and King Kong-themed Operator skins back with Season 3, and officially licensed Terminator skins live in Season 4 Reloaded.

Activision Blizzard generated $1.2 billion in revenue from in-game content during Q2 2022. Company says Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone engagement and in-game revenue increased in Q2, leading to higher revenue. Still lower year-over-year. pic.twitter.com/JAxcvR5CIk — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 1, 2022

“Call of Duty net bookings on console and PC grew sequentially in the second quarter, following gameplay improvements and seasonal content across Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone that were well-received by players,” stated Activision Blizzard in their earnings call.

They also confirmed that “Net bookings for Call of Duty Mobile were consistent with the first quarter.”

However, “Activision’s second quarter segment revenue and operating income declined year-over-year, reflecting lower engagement for the Call of Duty franchise, but grew versus the first quarter.”

Despite microtransactions faring so well, Q2 2022 saw Activision’s monthly player count drop below 100 million for the first time since 2019. Back in June 2021, there were 127 million monthly active users across consoles, PC, and mobile, but this dropped to only 94 million in June 2022.

Monthly active users for Activision declined again in Q2 2022, and for the first time post-pandemic, it fell below 100 million monthly active. 90 million monthly active for Q2 2022 across consoles, PC, and mobile. pic.twitter.com/MTa7w6yaPI — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 1, 2022

There’s no knowing what has caused this, but there are more players back at work and school, and Warzone’s devs candidly admitted that they “f**ked stuff up” with Caldera’s launch. Plus, players have been vocal in that they didn’t want another WW2 game, and have been slamming the devs over the lack of new Vanguard content.

However, Activision will be expecting a steep rise in player count and revenue when both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 release later this year.

Image Credit: Activision