LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Palm Beaches are home to beautiful gardens, museums, art galleries, Gilded Age mansions and more, making it easy to see why the region is “Florida’s Cultural Capital.” The destination delights the senses and features one-of-a-kind photo opportunities to help make your trip memorable.
The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County has rounded up 10 of the most Instagrammable places in Palm Beach County below. To find more information about these organizations and upcoming programming and events, please visit palmbeachculture.com/events.
- Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum (Jupiter): With unbeatable daytime and sunset views of the Loxahatchee River and the Atlantic Ocean, the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse is a must-see. Not only are the views from the top “insta-worthy,” the spiral staircase inside this historic 1860 lighthouse also offers a unique perspective for photographs. Palm Beach resident Nick Mele, known nationally for his photography and family adventures on @a.social.life loves the Lighthouse’s “amazing view that is second to none.”
- Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens (Delray Beach): Travel influencer Ivette Leon (found at @ettevi_wanderlust) loved snapping pictures in the gardens at the Morikami while visiting The Palm Beaches. The 16 acres that surround the Morikami’s two museum buildings are an oasis of picture-perfect Japanese gardens with strolling paths, bridges, resting areas, a world-class bonsai collection and lakes teeming with koi and other wildlife. Don’t miss the chance to take a picture with the large-scale murals on display in the Morikami’s current exhibit “Beyond the Wall.”
- Pineapple Grove Art District (Delray Beach): Quintessentially Florida, influencers and vacationers alike love to stroll the Pineapple Grove District in Delray Beach to visit art galleries, shop, eat and capture that “sweet shot” vacation photo. Christina Nicholson, TV host and lifestyle blogger at @ChristinaAllDay loves using the pineapple wall mural as a backdrop since it’s “so very Florida.” There’s no better way to announce your vacation on social media!
- Mounts Botanical Garden (West Palm Beach): A hidden gem you might not know about, the area’s largest and oldest botanical garden boasts tropical foliage year-round. Angela Cruz of @angelacruztube calls Mounts Botanical Garden “a lush Instagrammable photo spot, especially for fashion bloggers seeking that ‘nature-esque’ backdrop!”
- Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach): The bright walls and lighting of the Norton Museum of Art make for incredible photo opportunities among striking art. The Norton Museum of Art is a top pick from influencer and freelance writer @JulesAron who enjoys exploring and sharing her love for The Palm Beaches. The museum’s collection includes over 8,200 works, with a concentration in European, American and Chinese art, as well as in contemporary art and photography.
- Cox Science Center and Aquarium (West Palm Beach): A favorite for families, there’s no shortage of things to see (and photograph) at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach. Let out your best roar in front of the outdoor dinosaurs or peek through a double-sided aquarium for the perfect family photo. David of @davidsmanor says he loved snapping photos and “hanging with the fishies” during a recent trip.
- Palm Beach Dramaworks (West Palm Beach): There’s no shortage of eye-catching murals throughout Palm Beach County — including one with a particularly striking theme. Palm Beach Dramaworks, a regional theater in downtown West Palm Beach, sports an iconic rendition of Shakespeare’s Hamlet painted by muralist Eduardo Kobra (@Kobrastreetart). Amy of @thefloridatravelgirl used the mural for a photo backdrop before seeing a show while in town.
- Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society (West Palm Beach): The mission of the Palm Beach Zoo and Conservation Society is to inspire people to act on behalf of wildlife and the natural world. The zoo houses more than 550 animals, many of them endangered, within 23 acres of lush tropical habitat located in the heart of West Palm Beach. Angela Cruz of @angelacruztube loves taking photos with the animal encounters and photographing her son in the popular play fountain found in the center of the zoo.
- The Society of Four Arts (Palm Beach): Home to beautiful gardens and two libraries, The Society of the Four Arts is one of Palm Beach’s oldest and most respected cultural destinations, offering a dynamic lineup of cultural programming that includes art exhibitions, notable speakers, concerts, films and educational programs. There are two popular Instagram photo spots on the property, including Allies, a life-sized sculpture depicting former American President Franklin D. Roosevelt and former British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill. Travel influencer Ivette Leon @ettevi_wanderlust sat between the two leaders and posed for pictures during her recent trip. The monumental stainless-steel sculpture Intetra is also sure to make a statement on your Instagram feed.
- Gumbo Limbo Nature Center (Boca Raton): There’s no shortage of natural beauty at Gumbo Limbo’s 20 acres of protected barrier island. Last year, more than 200,000 visitors took a break from the city bustle to enjoy a walk on the boardwalk, count the thousands of tropical fish in the aquariums, relax in the butterfly garden, and observe the patients in the sea turtle rehabilitation facility. Cristy Stewart-Harfmann @HappyFamilyBlog loves taking photos of her family by the turtle exhibit each time they visit.
###
About the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County
The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, complimentary tips, and enhanced access to local events, talent, and venues.
Source link