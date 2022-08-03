An Anohana Stage Reading Finally Revealed Jintan & Anaru’s Relationship Status

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day was an original anime produced by A-1 Pictures for the Noitamina block in 2011. The beloved anime celebrated its tenth anniversary last year, bringing its voice cast back for a special event. This included a live reading of an entirely new script that details the characters’ lives ten years after the events of the anime.

The event was streamed online on August 21, 2021 and welcomed the original voice actors back for the first time since the anime’s conclusion. The live reading revealed a major development in Jintan’s and Anaru’s relationship, to many a shipper’s delight. Here’s a look at how their bond has evolved since the events of the Anohana anime.

What Was Anohana About?

Anohana followed a group of five childhood friends who had drifted apart after the death of Menma, one of their group’s members. Ten years after her passing, her ghost returns to help bring her friends back together again. The problem is that only Jintan can see her, which makes convincing the rest of the group to make up harder than Menma expected. But she isn’t one to give up easily, and with Jintan’s help they bring the old gang back together, rekindling both fond memories and painful experiences in the process.





As is to be expected from a group of young, close friends, certain characters developed romantic attachments to each other. At the center of this seemingly complicated love square are Jintan and Menma, who seemed to have mutual feelings for each other and probably would have ended up together if not for Menma’s untimely death. But these romantic feelings were the main source of conflict within the group, as Anaru also had romantic feelings for Jintan while Yukiatsu harbored romantic feelings for Menma.

Looking Into Jintan And Anaru’s Relationship in Anohana

Ten years later, it’s clear Anaru still holds a torch for Jintan but their relationship is now quite strained. They were both deeply affected by Menma’s death, and that burden still follows them in the present day. Anaru’s image has also completely changed from the girl JIntan grew up with.

She’s dyed her hair, switched to contacts and is much more in tune with fashion and trends. Meanwhile, Jintan has gone from their group’s spunky leader to an anti-social shut-in who has stopped attending school. They’ve become complete opposites in every sense of the word but as they start to grow closer again, they’re able to see hints of the people they used to be. Anaru is still an avid gamer while Jintan is still a natural-born leader; deep down, they both still want to go back to the way they used to be.





What the Anohana Stage Reading Revealed

Ten years after the Anohana anime’s events, it seems Menma’s efforts have really paid off as the group is as tight-knit as ever. Despite having long since graduated, they still meet up and reminisce about their shared past together. Poppo and Yukiatsu inform the others that their beloved secret base is about to be torn down, so the group decides to meet up there one last time before it’s demolished.

Of the remaining five, only Poppo has settled down and gotten married with two children of his own. Yukiatsu and Tsuruko’s relationship status remains ambiguous, but it’s heavily implied that they’re still romantically interested in each other. Finally, there’s Jintan and Anaru. Despite never hooking up during the ten-year interim, Anaru still harbors romantic feelings for him. However, Jintan’s feelings for her have never been confirmed — until now.





After Anaru falls asleep from having one too many drinks, Tsuruko seizes the opportunity to grill Jintan on his and Anaru’s current relationship status. Jintan finally admits he’d like to propose to Anaru — much to the latter’s surprise, as she was only pretending to sleep. Seeing that she’s awake, Jintan directly asks Anaru if she’d like to marry him. Anaru replies that she would like that, but points out that she had expected them to start dating first.

A lot of things can change after ten years, but Anohana‘s underlying message of cherishing old friends still rings true in this very special reunion. It’s always comforting to see characters retain longtime friendships even after many years have passed. Menma can rest in peace knowing her beloved friends are all happy and together again.