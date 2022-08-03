Around the Towns

Reduced hours for Living Memorial Park swimming pool

BRATTLEBORO — The Living Memorial Park swimming pool hours of operation will be reduced, starting this week, to 1 to 6 p.m.

The pool will close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m., according to the Recreation & Parks Department.

Hospital Fair Day returns to Townshend

TOWNSHEND — The town common will be buzzing with activity on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day.

All proceeds from the annual fair, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will help fund an expansion of the emergency department.

The all-volunteer-run Fair Day features a live all-day auction, bingo, hole-in-one putting contest, face painting, live entertainment, books, plants, art, toys, jewelry, and the “White Elephant” booth for household goods.

In addition, classic, fair-style food booths sell burgers, fries, cotton candy, fried dough, pies and other baked goods, fresh-squeezed lemonade, watermelon, corn on the cob, ice cream, and homemade gourmet dishes.

The auction begins at 9:30 a.m. A highlight of this year’s auction is a rare, restored 1942 Chevy pickup, which will be up for auction at 2 p.m. (Proxy bids will be accepted until midnight on Aug. 5, at auctionproxybid@gracecottage.org. The minimum bid is $30,000.)

The traditional Birthday Parade for those born at Grace Cottage and in the West River Valley will be led by the Taconic Bagpipers at 10 a.m.

Raffle drawings take place at 3 p.m.

Admission and parking are free, and the event is held rain or shine. No dogs allowed. For more information, call 802-365-9109 or visit gracecottage.org/fairday.

Windham County Genealogy Interest Group meets Aug. 6

BELLOWS FALLS — The August meeting of the Windham County Genealogy Interest Group will be held as a hybrid meeting: in person at the Rockingham Free Public Library Meeting Room, second floor, in Bellows Falls, and via Zoom on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m.

This month’s meeting will look at how to access Revolutionary War pension applications, a collection at the National Archives that includes more than 10 million records on about 80,000 veterans. The records include the entire pension files for soldiers and sailors who served in the Revolutionary War.

The documents reveal details about each veteran’s history and service, as well as information about his family, health, and life after the war.

A widow’s application can be even more helpful for genealogy, since she also had to provide information about their marriage.

The hosts will show how to find the records online and give examples of what kinds of family history information might be found.

Register for the free meeting at bit.ly/675-geneaology. A link to join the Zoom session will be sent to you 24 hours before the event. Attendees in person are encouraged to wear masks.

For more information, contact windhamcountygig@gmail.com.

‘August Fling’ benefits BF church

BELLOWS FALLS — The Womens’ Fellowship of the United Church of Bellows Falls, 8 School St., will hold an indoor “August Fling” on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature a tag sale (including jewelry), a food and bake sale, and a hot dog lunch. The Fellowship Hall is accessible to all; enter from the back door.

Proceeds are earmarked for the Fellowship’s support of the church and its outreach to the community.

Trois Amis to perform at Main Street Arts

SAXTONS RIVER — Main Street Arts presents the trio Trois Amis on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m.

Trois Amis is a trio composed of three well-known local musicians — Mary Cay Brass, Andy Davis, and Laurie Indenbaum — who love the music of Quebec and who have delved deeply into this rich musical tradition. On accordions, fiddle, and piano, the group plays toe-tapping jigs and reels, romantic waltzes, humorous songs, and more.

This concert is open to all by donation. For more information, visit mainstreetarts.org.

RFPL prepares for its book sale

BELLOWS FALLS — From Monday, Aug. 15 to Saturday, Sept. 10, the Rockingham Free Public Library will host a book sale in its top-floor meeting room. All the books have been recently published and are in good condition.

As a bonus, the Friends of the Rockingham Library will offer a special book sale only for members of the group that supports the RFPL on Thursday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. Become a member of the Friends for $10 and get first dibs on all the books.

Find out more at rockinghamlibrary.org.