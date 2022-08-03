Blue Bloods’ Erin Reagan star sparks frenzy by confirming huge storyline ‘Have your vote?’

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how much Erin’s campaign will feature in the season, as Blue Bloods rarely tackles overarching storylines for a single character.

Hopefully, t-shirts being printed is a sure sign Erin and Kim’s battle for the DA seat will be one of the biggest narrative driving forces behind season 13.

As one of the viewers’ favourite characters, they’ll undoubtedly be behind Erin to win her bid for the coveted new role by the time her campaign wraps up.

Blue Bloods season 13 premieres Friday, October 7 on CBS in the USA. A UK release date is yet to be announced.