Coronation Street’s Kelly Neelan star quits ITV soap after three years

Coronation Street star Millie Gibson made her debut on the ITV soap three years ago. Since landing on screens, her character Kelly Neelan has found herself caught up in a murder trial, left homeless, been orphaned and was recently kidnapped. However, it is understood the 18-year-old is leaving the soap in an “explosive” storyline later this year.

Millie, who won a British Soap Award earlier this year in the Best Young Performer category, has become a fan-favourite on the soap.

But according to The Sun, Kelly could be killed off this autumn in dramatic scenes.

Will Kelly leave Weatherfield after finally uncovering that Gary Windass (Mikey North) killed her loanshark father Rick Neelan (Greg Wood)?

ITV soap fans will remember Gary allowed Kelly’s dying mother Laura Neelan (Kel Allen) to take the blame for the murder.

