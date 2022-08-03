DC League of Super-Pets Almost Had a Black Adam vs. Superman Fight – With a Meta Twist

One of the hottest topics for fans of the DC Extended Universe is whether Henry Cavill will return as Superman. Many thought he’d show up at Comic-Con International 2022 in San Diego, announcing some involvement with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. However, with Black Adam getting touted as something that’ll start a new era in the DCEU, it would be strange for it to continue to look to the past.

However, with Ben Affleck’s Batman involved in The Flash and no mention of Shazam, Wonder Woman and Aquaman getting canned down the line, folks are still clinging to Cavill’s Man of Steel. After all, a showdown between Kal-El and Teth-Adam would be one of epic proportions. Well, come DC League of Super-Pets, Black Adam and Superman almost got this iconic fight, only with a meta twist that would have made it even more entertaining.

Despite the flaws in the films he starred in, many liked Cavill’s Superman. And given the physical presence and attitude of Black Adam, from the trailers alone, it would be pretty intense seeing both these buff guys going at it. Fortunately, this scrap got teased in Super-Pets’ post-credits scene after Team Krypto took down Lulu, the evil guinea pig that tried to destroy the Justice League for Lex Luthor.

Kal and Krypto were playing in the park, catching up on lost time after Clark was busy dating Lois and planning an engagement. However, in the blink of an eye, something swooped in and stole Krypto’s stuffed Bat-toy, Brucey. It was a shadowy hound named Anubis, also voiced by Johnson. Black Adam also arrived, squaring off with Superman, but the film didn’t show him fully, nor did it have him and Kal speaking. Instead, the focus was on the dogs.

Black Adam’s pet made condescending remarks about the Man of Steel, bragging how his owner was a cool, edgy antihero. Krypto, however, sternly reminded him that “antihero” is another term for villain. In fact, he mocked Anubis, mentioning how breaking the rules and taking folks out without answering to anyone was indeed tyrannical behavior. Even Anubis admitted amid this arguing that it’s “a fine line.”

The conversation ended when Krypto tricked Anubis into flying off to Pluto, grabbing Black Adam as company. It was a hilarious ending and quite meta, given Black Adam seemed to be rocking Johnson’s look. To top things off, having Johnson voicing Anubis, arguing with himself as Krypto over how justice should get doled out, was quite comedic, especially as Adam already showed he was up for killing criminals. Ultimately, it was a cheeky creative choice that set the stage for the mystical destroyer to debut on the big screen in October.

To see Anibus and Black Adam, DC League of Super-Pets is in theaters now.