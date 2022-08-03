Dobbs On Demand: Approaching Benefits In The New Legal Environment – Employee Benefits & Compensation – United States

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Since the recent Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe
v. Wade, companies have been impacted nationwide and have several
new legal angles to consider as it relates to their employees and
their businesses. With that in mind, we’ve created a new
podcast series, Dobbs on Demand, designed to help you
navigate this new and evolving landscape.
On today’s episode we examine the benefits perspective in
the workplace.
Questions & Comments: acaresani@bakerlaw.com; and
spsmith@bakerlaw.com
