End of range anxiety? EV drivers can travel extra 19 miles on empty as EV sales boom

Only electric cars showed any growth in market share or total volumes, and 2022 has already seen more electric cars registered than in the whole of 2020.

Ben Nelmes, Head of Policy and Research at New AutoMotive, commented on the data, saying it was a “generally disappointing month”.

He added: “However, the UK can and should be targeting higher electric car sales to reduce motoring costs, wean ourselves off Russian diesel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“In a month that saw record-shattering temperatures, it’s disappointing that 60 percent of new cars bought are still fossil-fuelled.