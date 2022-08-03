Hail as big as tennis balls, softballs and eggs fell in Alberta: Environment Canada

The chunks of hail ranged from the size of peas, dimes, nickels, golf balls, hen eggs, tennis balls, baseballs and softballs Photo by Matt Berry – Arktos Graphics / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Article content Matt Berry was driving home after golfing Monday evening when cloudy skies quickly turned into a rare storm that dropped hail the size of softballs, caving in his windshield and leaving about 150 dents in his car.

Advertisement 2 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I was getting covered in shards of glass,” the graphic designer said as he recalled the moment he pulled over on a country road to take cover while driving from Innisfail to his home in Red Deer. “The noise was quite loud,” he said. “It was just crazy. Scary at times, but really it was just shock and awe more than anything.” Environment and Climate Change Canada said Wednesday that the pieces of hail that fell in central Alberta ranged from the size of peas, dimes, nickels, golf balls, hen eggs, tennis balls, baseballs and softballs. The Innisfail, Pine Lake, Condor, Rimbey and Ferrier areas were all hit, the agency said. Environment Canada had issued a tornado watch hours before the storm, warning large hail might fall later in the evening and cause a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. At about 6 p.m., an alert was sent that warned people to take immediate cover.

Advertisement 3 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Videos on social media were posted after the storm, showing drivers on the QEII Highway pulled over and covering their heads as hail loudly smashed through their windows.

Advertisement 4 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Gina Slaney said 34 vehicles were significantly damaged during the storm. Slaney said there were also numerous minor injuries. The more serious injuries included a cut on the side of someone’s neck, she said. Three collisions were reported during the storm. Sara Hoffman, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the size of the hail was bigger than expected.

Advertisement 5 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “The Prairies are a magical place with thunderstorms, so I was expecting severe thunderstorms on Monday,” she said. “We were all kind of thinking the maximum size of hail would be about seven to eight centimetres. The biggest we saw was softball sized and it was almost 11 centimetres in diameter, and that was reported just northwest of Markerville.” The softball-sized hail is not record-breaking in Alberta. The biggest piece of hail was 17 centimetres in diameter, which fell in Edmonton in 1987, Hoffman said. “It can’t officially be a record because the hail was stored improperly in a freezer before it was measured, so it actually decreased in size once it was measured.” But Hoffman said the size of the hail in Monday’s storm was still rare for Canada.

Advertisement 6 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Alberta averages 65 reports of severe hail a year,” she said. “A thunderstorm with hail becomes severe once the hail size is greater than a nickel, or two centimetres.” Hoffman said it’s also unusual for the storm to pass through a major highway. “It takes a lot of things to align for the severe thunderstorms to be so impactful to such a major transport corridor like that,” she said. “You’ve got warm air below cold air and that creates some really turbulent mixing. Winds coming from different directions, at different heights, at different speeds. We had a developing low-pressure system over the centre of the province, so that was our trigger for thunderstorms.” The Insurance Bureau of Canada said in an email it may not have estimates around insured losses for several weeks. It encouraged Albertans to take photos of the damages and contact their insurance representative.

Advertisement 7 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Photo courtesy Matt Melnyk Berry said he contacted his from the side of the road immediately after the storm, and has already started his insurance claim process. “I also called the tow truck right away, and I think I was the second one to get through to them because she was like, ‘What is happening because my phone is exploding,’ ” he said. The RCMP and fire departments got on location quite quickly, he added. He then called his mother and reached his home at about 10:30 p.m. that night. “At the end of the day, vehicles can be replaced, possessions can be replaced,” Barry said. Hoffman said she observed those caught in the storm did mostly what they should have done to stay safe. “They intuitively knew what they had to do, which was pull over, stop driving, cover their faces and their heads with their arms, and try to face away from the window where the wind is blowing toward.” She added the stormy weather conditions are not leaving Alberta for a few days. “This has been a very active year, so there’s a lot of energy available for storms.”

Advertisement 8 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement 1 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.