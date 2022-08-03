Is Bodies Bodies Bodies streaming on Netflix?

Bodies Bodies Bodies is the next big highly-anticipated A24 film coming this summer. A slasher movie with an awesome cast that features Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace and Pete Davidson.

This black comedy slasher film is already earning rave reviews, debuting to a 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes an earning the Certified Fresh seal of approval. It’s definitely an exciting time to be a horror fan!

The plot centers on a group of rich friends throwing an extravagant “hurricane party” at a remote family mansion. But then a party game quickly turns deadly as friends start to turn on each other and the party goes very, very wrong.

Is Bodies Bodies Bodies on Netflix?

Sadly, no, Bodies Bodies Bodies is not available to watch on Netflix right now. That might change in the future, but there’s no update on where the movie might stream after it leaves cinemas.

On the plus side, Netflix has a lot of great slasher movies like the Fear Street trilogy, Hush, There’s Someone Inside Your House, The Babysitter and Hell Fest.

Where to watch Bodies Bodies Bodies

The only place you can watch the slasher film right now is in theaters. It’s not yet clear what streaming service this film might go to in the future, although it is likely to land somewhere. Many A24 films stream on Showtime and HBO Max is adding many to its library.

However, HBO Max is in a state of flux right now as Warner Bros. Discovery culls content, so it’s unlikely this movie will stream there. It’s possible Netflix could get streaming rights or even somewhere like Prime Video or Hulu. Right now, it’s too early to tell.

Are you planning to go see Bodies Bodies Bodies this weekend or will you wait until it’s available to stream or rent from home?