Massive new vertical farm opening in Muncie to grow greens

Factories make things. They use machines to manufacture goods: Everything from cars, computers, and furniture to jeans, paper towels and chocolate bars.

There is a new type of factory, however, and it is producing plants.

For most, farming conjures the image of a patchwork of fields — a quilt stretching far into the distance.

But what if instead of spreading out, the fields went up? That’s the idea behind vertical farming.

Vertical farming is the practice of growing crops in vertically stacked layers. It conserves space while, at the same time, amplifying yield per square foot compared to a traditional farm field. A relatively new way of farming, these facilities are now part of a budding industry — including right here in Indiana.

In the middle of the state’s vast expanses of corn and soybean fields, a new plant factory is taking shape. Muncie will be home to a new vertical farm which will be one of the largest in the state — and possibly the country. It will grow its fresh greens and herbs not in soil across acres of land, but suspended as much as 20 feet into the air.

“At the end of the day, we are still farmers,” said George Pastrana, the president and CEO of Living Greens, Inc., Muncie’s new tenant. “We are growing a living organism that human beings have been growing for forever.”

Just in a slightly different way, he added.

The vertical approach can offer benefits both to the environment as well as the communities around the farms. The operations use less water, take up less space, pose less risk of contamination and deliver fresher produce to nearby stores and Hoosier tables.

“These plant factories produce healthy fresh food in urban areas where there is huge demand,” said Krishna Nemali, an assistant professor of agriculture at Purdue University. “There is a huge impact for the community and society.”

‘Still in its infancy’

Vertical farming is a type of what’s called controlled environment agriculture, or CEA. Simply put, it’s the production of plants such as vegetables, herbs and fruits inside structures where the conditions can be monitored and managed.

The umbrella term is used to describe multiple and different growing platforms. On the one end, there are the most basic, common and well-known types of CEA: hoop-houses and greenhouses.

The former is usually a fairly small structure with plastic sheeting over it. Hoop-houses allow growers to start in March rather than waiting until May, but otherwise offers little other control of conditions. The next step up is a greenhouse, which is a bit more sophisticated and can have ventilation or air cooling.

“Controlled environment agriculture is nothing new,” said Nemali, who specializes in CEA, “but there also are a lot of new things happening from what’s already there.”

It’s become a more complex and growing industry — growing up, literally.

“(Vertical farming) is still in its infancy,” Pastrana of Living Greens said. “It’s only been commercialized in any meaningful way in just the last 10, maybe 15, years and we are still just scratching the surface.”

Living Greens first began 11 years ago, and it spent the first eight years focusing on research and development and “perfecting the technology.” Once they had it figured out, the company shifted gears, acquired its patents and launched its first farm in Minnesota.

They’ve been farming at the 20,000-square foot site for three years with “growing confidence, so now we’re shifting gears again.” The company decided it wanted to serve the Midwest, and it looked at sites in a few states including Illinois and Ohio. Indiana, however, was the most welcoming, Pastrana said.

An empty warehouse in Muncie met Living Greens’ specifications, and now the company is starting to outfit it with the necessary gear and equipment.

The facility will be 200,000 square feet. That’s the footprint of about three and a half football fields and 10 times bigger than its Minnesota counterpart. At that size, the farm equates to about 4.6 acres — but by going vertical, it will grow as much produce as 200 acres on the ground.

“It replaces a lot of acres of farmland,” said Bruce Kettler, director of Indiana’s Department of Agriculture. “Is this going to change agriculture and farming here in Indiana? It will if you look at what is reasonably practical to grow in a controlled environment situation.”

Vertical farming doesn’t work for all types of crops, and is best for things that might go into a salad bowl, Nemali said. Living Greens plans to grow a wide-range of leafy greens, including iceberg, romaine, butter and frilly-leaf lettuces, cabbage, spinach, bok choy and different varieties of kale.

The farm expects to produce about seven million pounds of leafy greens each year. Pastrana said he knows of other indoor farms — such as greenhouses or single layer hydroponic systems — that cover more acres.

“But in terms of yield,” he said, “ours will be the biggest in the U.S. that I know of.”

‘Where the growth happens’

Not only is Living Greens bringing large-scale vertical farming to Indiana, but they are growing greens in an unusual way: aeroponics.

There are a few different methods for growing in an indoor environment, and all of them keep the plant roots out of soil. From there, things start to diverge.

Hydroponics works by having the roots in a water solution that is filled with nutrients to help the plants grow. Aquaponics is very similar, essentially combining hydroponics and aquaculture: The plants are grown in water where fish supply the nutrients through their waste.

Then there’s aeroponics, where the plants are grown in the air.

For Living Greens, it starts with a little seed that gets implanted in spun volcanic rock, which is like steel wool but the fibers are made of rock. After spending some time in the nursery, the seedlings are transplanted to vertical shelves where they will stay until harvesting.

“That’s where exponential growth happens to the plant,” Pastrana said.

The walls are angled, like an A-frame, stretching as high as 25 feet with pockets on the outside to hold the plants — as they grow, it’s like a lush green jungle. On the inside, it’s like a canopy of roots and vines hanging down. Those roots are misted on a regular basis with a water solution imbued with nutrients.

The amount and type of nutrients are a very specific and constantly changing cocktail based exactly on what those plants need. That’s not the only thing that’s controlled in these indoor vertical farms. All the light comes from LEDs, rather than the sun, and the LED lighting delivers the exact blue and red UV rays plants need for photosynthesis.

These systems also control the temperature, humidity and even carbon dioxide levels within the buildings — everything that creates the perfect growing environment for the plants.

In just a matter of weeks, not months, those plants are taken to the harvest room. Once collected, they are transported to the processing room where the greens are washed, chopped, dried and packaged for shipping. They plan to sell to stores including Walmart, Whole Foods, Fresh Thyme, Kroger and more.

“We are the only grower that has both a farm and processing facility all under one roof,” Pastrana said. Living Greens also is the first and only grower using aeroponics at any scale in Indiana.

Regardless of how it’s grown, these farms are producing delicious food, Indiana ag chief Kettler said.

“You couldn’t tell the difference in the plants whether it’s grown in soil, water or the air.”

‘Has a lot of advantages’

While there may not be a difference in quality, there is a notable difference in the benefits that farms like Living Greens bring to the environment and community.

For starters, it uses much less land — about 98% less. Despite taking up significantly less space, the yield per square foot is multifold compared to a regular field.

Living Greens also will use less water compared to a traditional farm: “We are much more efficient with water usage because we recycle it,” Pastrana said. The vertical system will use only 5% as much, collecting and condensing any of the mist that is not soaked up by the roots. That water will be checked for its nutrients levels and then tweaked before being reapplied.

Also in a typical agriculture setting, there can be runoff of nutrients into nearby waterways that lead to algal blooms in lakes and even all the way down in the Gulf of Mexico. Not only is a vertical farm a closed environment, but it does not use any fertilizer or pesticides.

That’s because Living Greens, as part of its controlled environment, is very vigilant about who is going in and out of the growing area to ensure no possible pests are being tracked in. The same works to help keep out potential bacteria that can contaminate the greens and cause people to get sick.

“Farm products require a fair amount of herbicide and pesticide and increasingly regular recalls from E. coli, listeria and salmonella,” Pastrana said, “whereas we have much less likelihood of that.”

An indoor vertical farm also is less likely to be derailed by a storm or winter temperatures — “we aren’t at the whim of the weather,” Pastrana added. They are able to produce crops consistently and reliably where a conventional farm may suffer from drought or floods. These farms also are able to produce year round.

One of the biggest benefits, however, is that vertical farms can be located closer to population centers. Nearly all leafy greens that are consumed in the U.S. are grown out west in California, Arizona and New Mexico. By the time that produce gets to Indiana, it’s already a few days old.

With a facility like Living Greens, most of their produce will arrive on store shelves within 24 hours of being harvested. That means the food is fresher and has more nutrients by the time people are eating it.

“By growing products here all year round in these environments, the freshness of what we can offer people is phenomenal,” Kettler said.

Indiana’s central location and well-connected transportation networks also helped attract Living Greens to the state. Their products will be able to reach Pittsburgh to the east, Detroit to the north, Kansas City to the west and Charlotte to the south.

Despite that travel, it’s still much less time spent on a truck compared to starting on the west coast, which also equates to fewer emissions that worsen air quality.

“Having food produced this way and so close to our communities has a lot of advantages,” Purdue’s Nemali said.

Still, there is one major drawback: These facilities consume a lot of energy. All of the LED lighting and other systems to control the indoor environment require a lot of power — it’s often the biggest part of the budget, according to Nemali, accounting for as much as 30%.

Research is being done to find ways to lower the costs, and farms are looking to renewable power sources such as solar panels to cover their consumption. While that’s not in the immediate plan for Living Greens, Pastrana said they are looking at how their operation can be more sustainable and energy-independent in the future.

Indoor farming is ‘sexy’

That future for controlled environment agriculture is bright, the industry is rapidly expanding. The vertical farming market was valued at nearly $3 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $24 billion by the end of the decade, according to market research.

Robert Colangelo recalls an article from the 1960s that talked about how everything in the future would be grown indoors and with sensors — “now 60 years later and it took that long for this vision to finally come true,” he said.

Colangelo is the president and founding farmer of Green Sense Farms, a firm in northwest Indiana that offers horticulture consulting services and helps design vertical farms. Green Sense was a pioneer in vertical farming, opening its facility in 2010. It operated for six years, selling produce to the northern part of the state, southern Michigan and Chicago.

But in 2018, it changed its business model to help others with indoor farming. Another indoor farm opened nearby in South Bend around that time. Pure Green Farms operates a 4-acre greenhouse that produces two million pounds of leafy greens each year.

Despite the growth of the industry, Colangelo said indoor and vertical farming is meant to complement traditional farming. Not replace it.

These facilities are currently not suited to growing crops like corn, soybeans or wheat — Indiana’s bread and butter.

“Farm fields have been around for thousands of years, greenhouses around for hundreds of years and vertical farming is like 10 or so years old,” Colangelo said. “Each of these methods is finding their place in the world.”

Indoor agriculture can work particularly well in areas that aren’t suited for traditional farming. That could be areas that have poor soils or are too hot like deserts or too cold all year. Colangelo said his company has helped with projects in the Middle East and on islands including Tahiti.

That also can mean in areas such as urban settings. And not all indoor vertical farms are large scale — take New Age Provisions in Indianapolis.

The “farm” operates out of two shipping containers on Indianapolis’ near eastside.

DeMario Vitalis founded the company in 2018 and they first began farming a couple years ago using a vertical hydroponic method. New Age produces about three acres of food every year from each 40-foot shipping container.

Vitalis said he thinks of each unit as its own field, growing everything from lettuce mixes and mustard greens to herbs including Thai basil and thyme. These farms take advantage of space and can provide fresh produce to urban communities that are tight on green space.

“If you don’t have access to land or equipment or if mother nature is not on your side, we have to find another way to do it,” said Vitalis, who is the first to do container farming in Indiana. “Something like this is portable and can move where the need is.”

He hopes in just a couple years to be able to scale up, literally. Vitalis wants to add more shipping containers on top of the others. He’s also excited to see where the research goes.

Exploration continues to happen from companies like Green Sense and Living Greens on how to improve the technology and change seeds so they are geared for the different types of indoor growing. The hope is that this research will expand the varieties of produce that can be grown, and make the growing more efficient.

“We need to make agriculture sexy again,” Colangelo said. “When working in an indoor farm, then that’s sexy.”

Kettler said that he’s aware of at least two or three other controlled agriculture projects that are looking at coming to or expanding in Indiana. There are a lot of good opportunities here, he said, and that’s why the state needs companies like Living Greens.

“If we have several of these types of facilities in Indiana, it will be attractive,” Kettler said. “And people will say something is going on here in Indiana.”

