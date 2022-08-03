Categories
Massive new vertical farm opening in Muncie to grow greens


Factories make things. They use machines to manufacture goods: Everything from cars, computers, and furniture to jeans, paper towels and chocolate bars. 

There is a new type of factory, however, and it is producing plants.  

For most, farming conjures the image of a patchwork of fields — a quilt stretching far into the distance.

But what if instead of spreading out, the fields went up? That’s the idea behind vertical farming. 

Vertical farming is the practice of growing crops in vertically stacked layers. It conserves space while, at the same time, amplifying yield per square foot compared to a traditional farm field. A relatively new way of farming, these facilities are now part of a budding industry — including right here in Indiana.  

Lettuce growing on slats at New Age Provisions Farm, Indianapolis, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, a vertical farm along 10th Street on the city’s east side.

In the middle of the state’s vast expanses of corn and soybean fields, a new plant factory is taking shape. Muncie will be home to a new vertical farm which will be one of the largest in the state — and possibly the country. It will grow its fresh greens and herbs not in soil across acres of land, but suspended as much as 20 feet into the air. 





