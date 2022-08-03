Mickelson, DeChambeau and other LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour over suspensions

Team Hy Flyers Phil Mickelson of the U.S. speaks to the media after the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational, June 9, 2022.

Eleven professional golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour Wednesday after being suspended from playing in the tour over their involvement with the Saudi-backed LIV league.

The complaint, filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, ratchets up an ongoing battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter and Talor Gooch, among others, allege in the filing that the PGA’s restrictive policies are an attempt to choke off the supply of professional golfers to LIV, thus limiting LIV’s ability to compete with the tour.

The golfers are asking that their suspensions be lifted and for unspecified monetary damages. Three of the plaintiffs — Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones — are further requesting a temporary restraining order against the Tour allowing them to participate in the FedEx Cup Playoffs for which they qualified and which start next week.

The PGA Tour didn’t immediately return request for comment Wednesday.

The tour suspended 17 players in June for playing in the LIV Golf Tournament without getting the proper media clearances.

The lawsuit highlights what it describes as restrictive media rights and conflicting event regulations in calling the PGA Tour “an entrenched monopolist with a vice-grip on professional golf” executing a “carefully orchestrated plan to defeat competition.”

The complaint alleges that, beyond suspensions and regulations, the PGA Tour threatened sponsors, vendors and agents to coerce players into leaving LIV Golf.

“The players are right to have brought this action to challenge the PGA’s anti-competitive rules and to vindicate their rights as independent contractors to play where and when they choose,” LIV Golf said in a statement. “Despite the PGA Tour’s effort to stifle competition, we think golfers should be allowed to play golf.”

Last month, the PGA Tour confirmed the Justice Department is also investigating potential antitrust violations tied to LIV Golf.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour has been lobbying lawmakers and White House officials, pushing for opposition to the Saudi league.

—CNBC’s Jessica Golden, Dan Mangan and Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report.