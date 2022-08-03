Mikel Arteta told to pursue Arsenal transfer ‘bonus’ despite £72m catch – EXCLUSIVE

Arsenal legend Alan Smith believes that manager Mikel Arteta should bite the bullet and offload Nicolas Pepe this summer, even if the club have to accept an eye-watering loss. The Ivorian winger has failed to live up to his mammoth £72million price tag since signing from Lille in 2019, and Smith feels that he is in a group of several stars who need to be moved on.

Pepe was one of the hottest players in Europe when the Gunners snapped him up three years ago, having just bagged 22 goals from the wing in a single Ligue 1 season. While the 27-year-old struck 10 times in the Premier League in 2020/21, his Arsenal career either side of that has been hugely underwhelming and he is not expected to feature regularly for Arteta this term.

Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are already battling it out for minutes out wide, meaning the Gunners could jump at the chance to get Pepe off the wage bill over the coming weeks. Smith points out that his former side is likely to suffer a painful financial loss in the process, but claims that offloading the winger would be a ‘bonus’.

“As a lot of clubs find out, getting rid of Premier League players when they’re on such good contracts is so difficult,” Smith told Express Sport, in association with Sky Bet. “At times, Arsenal have had to take hits on Aubameyang and Ozil just to get them out of the door.

JUST IN: Man Utd denied Frenkie de Jong transfer alternative who they had been ‘keeping warm’