Netflix Drama Series ‘One Day’: Filming Begins and What We Know So Far

Netflix is developing a series adaptation of David Nicholls’ novel One Day, which was previously adapted as a film in 2011 starring Anne Hathaway. Filming is now underway and stars This Is Going to Hurt breakout star Amika Mob. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about One Day season 1 on Netflix.

The writing team is led by BAFTA-winning Nicole Taylor (Wild Rose, Three Girls), working with Anna Jordan (Killing Eve, Succession), Vinay Patel (Doctor Who) and Bijan Sheibani (Morning Song).

One Day is a Drama Republic production with Universal International Studios and Focus Features.

What’s the plot of One Day?

Based on David Nicholls’ 2009 novel of the same name, the One Day series follows Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew catching up the same day each year after they first meet at university in 1988 and watching how they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak.

Here’s a more detailed synopsis of the story:

It’s 1988 and Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley have only just met. They both know that the next day, after college graduation, they must go their separate ways. But after only one day together, they cannot stop thinking about one another. As the years go by, Dex and Em begin to lead separate lives—lives very different from the people they once dreamed they’d become. And yet, unable to let go of that special something that grabbed onto them that first night, an extraordinary relationship develops between the two. Over 20 years, snapshots of that relationship are revealed on the same day—July 15th—of each year. Dex and Em face squabbles and fights, hopes and missed opportunities, laughter and tears. And as the true meaning of this one crucial day is revealed, they must come to grips with the nature of love and life itself.

The book has been already adapted into a feature film in 2011 starring Anne Hathaway. It was released by Universal Pictures and scored $59 million at the box office on a budget of just $15 million.

Whether the new Netflix series will borrow ideas seen in the film remains to be seen. Here’s the trailer for the movie which is of December 27th, 2021 is streaming on 12 Netflix countries including Netflix Canada.

Who is cast in One Day?

At the time of writing three cast members have been confirmed for One Day;

Taking on the role of Emma Morley is Ambika Mod, who was most recently seen in the British drama series This Is Going to Hurt as Shruti, which was credited as her breakout role.

Another newcomer, Leo Woodall has been cast as Dexter Mayhew. Woodall has already made his Netflix debut in the 2021 crime drama Cherry. The actor also starred in the HBO Original comedy series The White Lotus.

Eleanor Tomlinson has been cast as Sylvie. Tomlinson has previously starred in a Netflix film when she starred as Hayley in the wedding comedy Love Wedding Repeat. However, she is most well known for her leading role as Demelza Poldark in the popular British period drama Poldark.

What’s the production status of One Day?

Filming is currently ongoing, which began on July 4th, but it’s unclear when it will come to an end.

How many episodes will be in One Day?

No amount of episodes have been announced, but we could expect a standard of 8 or 10.

What’s the Netflix release date for One Day?

Netflix’s hasn’t announced a release date for One Day, but we can probably expect it to drop on Netflix one day in 2023. If we allowed ourselves to get speculative, we’d say July 15, 2023 because that’s the date when our main heroes meet each year in the story.